Saturday's Iowa boys substate final capsule

Northeast (16-8) vs. Mid-Prairie (23-0)

What: Iowa Class 2A Substate 6 final

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Muscatine High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 7 in Des Moines.

Need to know: Northeast has knocked off Louisa-Muscatine (62-27), Wilton (62-57) and Camanche (54-41) to reach the final. The Rebels are seeking their first state tournament trip in 15 seasons. Seniors Cade Hughes and Carter Pataska lead Northeast in scoring at 13.2 and 13.1 points per game. Mid-Prairie beat Northeast 60-55 on Dec. 21 in Goose Lake. ... Mid-Prairie, the only unbeaten team remaining in 2A, has 26- and 29-point wins over Mediapolis and West Burlington in the postseason. The Golden Hawks are led by senior Carter Harmsen (20 ppg., 8.2 rpg.). He had 28 points in the teams' last meeting while senior Will Cavanagh hit five 3s and finished with 19. Mid-Prairie is third in 2A scoring defense at 42.6 points per game and Northeast is eighth at 44.7. Mid-Prairie is vying for its first state tournament trip since 2010.

— Matt Coss

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

