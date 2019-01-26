ELDRIDGE — To understand how North Scott's Tavi Seales hit the game-winning shot against Davenport Assumption, you first have to go back to when the Lancers faced Bettendorf.
Seales said in the game against the Bulldogs earlier this season, with time running down in a tied game, he settled for a 3-point attempt. Seales did not make the shot and the game went into overtime, in which the Lancers eventually prevailed.
This time, in a battle with the Knights at The Pit on Saturday afternoon, Seales did not settle for the outside shot. He drove into the lane and hit a running jumper from 7 feet out with .8 of a second left. His basket helped the second-ranked team in Class 4A survive Assumption, 48-46, in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.
The Knights, who used defense and rebounding to battle the MAC leaders, tied the game at 46 when senior guard Ray Kotula drove in the lane and found Anthony Valainis for a three-point play with 42 seconds left. The Lancers held for the final shot before calling timeout with 14 seconds left.
North Scott spread the floor and let Seales, who finished with a game-high 17 points, make a play. Seales made a few quick moves on his defender and was able to turn the corner and get into the lane. His rainbow shot fell through the cylinder with barely any time remaining. The Knights (8-6 overall, 6-5 MAC) called timeout but could not get an attempt off on their final possession.
"I was thinking about that play against Bettendorf the whole time," Seales said of what was going through his mind in the final seconds. "This time, I put it in my head I was not going to settle. I knew I was going to the rim. It felt good when it left my hand."
Seales said he felt he owed his team after picking up a technical foul with 4:59 left in the game and the Lancers (15-0, 12-0) nursing a 41-37 lead. Dylan Peeters hit the free throws from the technical to cut the lead to 41-39, but Seales helped stymie the Knights on the next possession on defense.
Seales then did something else to sway the momentum back to the home team. His drive into the lane resulted in Peeters, who was hurting the Lancers with his drives to the basket all game, getting his fifth foul with 3:54 left. To that point, Peeters had 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
"I have to give credit to my teammates because after I got that technical they told me that for us to win the game, they needed me in the end," Seales said. "I listened to my teammates and coaches and kept my head up."
North Scott led 17-9 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Although Assumption was only able to tie the game once at the end, the Knights never trailed by more than six points after the mid-point of the third quarter.
Sean Peeters led the visitors with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Valainis finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. For the game, Assumption out-rebounded North Scott, 28-18, but it was a team effort on defense that helped keep North Scott in check. Grayson Heiser, Adam Quested, J.J. Stratman and Kotula all played big roles for the Knights.
"Assumption just never game up, and they stayed right there with us," Seales said. "Both teams just kept playing, and neither of us wanted to lose. Everybody is going to give us their best game."
Tytan Anderson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts while Carson Rollinger chipped in another eight points. Sam Kilburg had only three points, but Kilburg had three steals and drew two of the fouls on Dylan Peeters by taking charges.
Although Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick is not into moral victories, he said he could not have been prouder of his team's effort to take a team like North Scott down to the final play on the road.
"There was a lot of adversity in that game and a lot of highs and lows, and I just thought we stayed the course and no one panicked," Fitzpatrick said. "We kept ourselves in the game the entire time. Our best player (Dylan Peeters) was on the bench for the final four minutes of the game so the guys that were out there, they did their job. They executed, they guarded. ... Obviously Seales is a good player, and he hit a big shot. I am just extremely proud of how we played and we got better today."