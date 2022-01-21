Second-quarter run boosts Rocks to fifth straight win

GENESEO — One of the Rock Island boys' basketball team's regular-season goals is to end it atop the Western Big 6 Conference standings.
After absorbing the shock of a four-point loss to Quincy two weeks ago, the Rocks have been determined in their desire not to taste defeat again.
Battled tough by Geneseo for nearly a quarter and a half, Rock Island stepped up its defensive intensity several notches as it turned turnovers into a 17-0 run that enabled it to pull away to a 72-49 win Friday night.
"We're a team that has some goals, and one of them is to win the league. We've got to come out, play hard and bring it every single night," said Rock Island coach Marc Polite, whose club is now 14-6 with its fifth straight win and moves to 7-1 in Big 6 play.
Senior guard Amarion Nimmers, who led the Rocks with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, echoed his coach's statement.
"We know our potential is through the roof, and we feel like we should be at the top of the Big 6," he said. "Losing to Quincy (61-57 on Jan. 7) was a reality check for us. We know we have to come and play hard for the full 32 minutes."
At the outset of Friday night's contest, the Maple Leafs (7-13, 1-7) were poised to drive that point home for the Rocks.
Down 7-0 and 10-2 early in the first quarter, Geneseo rallied as guards Bristol Lewis and Anthony Pierce combined for all of the hosts' points in the first eight minutes with Lewis' 3-pointer in the closing seconds pulling the Leafs within one at 17-16.
That momentum carried into the second period, with a Nathan VanDeWoestyne bucket giving Geneseo its first lead at 19-17.
"We came out and competed, and definitely improved from the last time we played them," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm, whose squad lost 89-55 at Rock Island on Dec. 3. "We asked the guys to do certain things, and they did. I'm really happy with that."
However, the efforts of Lewis (a game-high 20 points) and Pierce (15 points on 6-of-6 shooting) ended up for naught once the Rocks got their defense going into full gear.
Turning three straight turnovers into buckets, Rocky reeled off the 17-0 run to turn the game around. By halftime, the Rocks had opened up a 38-22 advantage.
"It seems like when we play good defense, that turns into offense. When our intensity gets up, we're a hard team to stop," said Rock Island senior forward Marieon Anderson, who tallied 16 points and six rebounds.
Junior guard Cameron Atkinson added 12 points and five boards for Rocky, which maintained its double-digit advantage the rest of the way, leading 55-35 going into the fourth quarter.
"Rock Island is stronger and more physical than us," said Storm, who also got six points and six boards from VanDeWoestyne. "When the game is played that way, we're at a disadvantage."
With Quincy topping United Township 55-45 at home on Friday, Rocky remains a game behind the first-place Blue Devils. The teams are set to meet again on Feb. 11 at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Between now and then, the Rocks look to keep their intensity at a high level as they pursue one of their goals.
"We definitely took that loss to Quincy very personally," said Anderson. "We don't want to lose any more games. We don't want to keep that kind of hurt anymore."