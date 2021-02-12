Second quarter run propels North past West

It took just over a minute for Davenport North to take control of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport West.
The final one minute, nine seconds of the first half, to be exact.
The Wildcats scored the final six points of the first half to take a nine-point lead into the intermission, and the Falcons would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way. North went on to a 76-60 win.
“To close out a first half like that was really big,” said North center Nolan Mosier, who hit a 15-footer with just five seconds left before halftime. “It gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half.”
West’s Romeo Metcalf hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the second quarter that trimmed North’s lead to 29-26. The Falcons (6-6, 5-6 MAC) then came up with a steal, but North’s Jayden Houston stole the ball back and threw down a two-handed dunk. Seconds later, K.J. Lamonte grabbed a rebound and pushed it ahead to Quincy Wiseman for a layup. Then Mosier capped the spurt with his shot from the elbow just before the buzzer.
Wiseman hit a corner 3 to open the second half and push North’s lead to double digits.
“We knew that any lead was not safe, especially when you have so many possessions with the way we both play,” North head coach Marc Polite said. “You saw that the game was going back and forth, back and forth. When you have that many possessions, they can go on a swing. We went on a nice run there, and I thought once we kind of went on that run, we kind of tried to slow it down a little bit and limit their possessions.”
North (10-5, 9-5 MAC) pushed its lead to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Houston, who scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Wildcats, scored his team’s first 11 points in the contest. Mike Lowery scored the Wildcats’ next three baskets as North built a 17-8 lead early in the second quarter.
West spent the rest of the second quarter cutting into the lead, only to watch it balloon back to nine at halftime.
“They made shots at the time we made our little runs,” West head coach David Robinson said. “They got a couple of those 50-50 balls, and that kind of made the difference there. It bounced around on the floor, and they picked it up and made a shot. If some of those 50-50 balls would have bounced our way, I think it would have been a different story.”
Jermaine Gardner scored 16 points to lead the Falcons, who have lost four of five. Aldane Barrett had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Metcalf and John Miller both added 10 points.
Mosier drained three timely 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points.
“I knew Nolan had the ability to score the ball, he just has not done it at the level that I think he can,” Polite said of his sophomore big man. “It was nice to see him kind of emerge a little bit. He stepped up and made some big shots when we needed them.”
Lamonte scored 14 points off of the North bench.
“K.J., as a freshman to be able to play in big rivalry games and play with as much poise as he plays with, is amazing,” Polite said. “He’s an old soul. If you ever get a chance to spend some time with him, you’ll see that. He’s got an old soul about him, and that really helps him in basketball. He got to the line, made big some shots, and made some big plays for us down the stretch to be able to hold onto our lead.”
North won its fourth straight game, three of which were this week.
“We’re playing our best basketball at the right time,” Mosier said.