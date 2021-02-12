Second quarter run propels North past West

It took just over a minute for Davenport North to take control of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport West.

The final one minute, nine seconds of the first half, to be exact.

The Wildcats scored the final six points of the first half to take a nine-point lead into the intermission, and the Falcons would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way. North went on to a 76-60 win.

“To close out a first half like that was really big,” said North center Nolan Mosier, who hit a 15-footer with just five seconds left before halftime. “It gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half.”

West’s Romeo Metcalf hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the second quarter that trimmed North’s lead to 29-26. The Falcons (6-6, 5-6 MAC) then came up with a steal, but North’s Jayden Houston stole the ball back and threw down a two-handed dunk. Seconds later, K.J. Lamonte grabbed a rebound and pushed it ahead to Quincy Wiseman for a layup. Then Mosier capped the spurt with his shot from the elbow just before the buzzer.

Wiseman hit a corner 3 to open the second half and push North’s lead to double digits.