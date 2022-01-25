Second-ranked PV staves off Assumption, remains unbeaten

Ryan Dolphin and Joel Lawlor — two of the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team’s top three scorers — did not have big offensive performances Tuesday night.
The Spartans mustered only two baskets in the third quarter. They missed eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
And the second-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A still managed to prevail by double figures.
Thanks to 19 points from Connor Borbeck, a couple timely 3s from reserve Coy Kipper and stingy defense, PV remained unbeaten with a 44-34 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Assumption at PV High School.
“The nice thing about the offensive team we have, you can pick a guy to take away, but we’ve got other guys that can make plays,” PV coach Steve Hillman said.
Borbeck and Kipper spearheaded a 14-0 run late in the first quarter and early second that turned out to be the decisive stretch of the game. They each made two 3-pointers in that span to turn a two-point deficit into a 12-point cushion.
“We knew Dolph was getting face-guarded, so that would create more driving lanes,” Borbeck said. “With more driving lanes, it creates more open shots.
“It is amazing when role players like Kipper can step up and hit big shots.”
Assumption (9-5, 7-4) trailed by 14 at halftime but pieced together an inspired 4 1/2-minute stretch in the third quarter to whittle the deficit to four.
“We were determined to stretch that lead to 20, but it went the opposite,” Hillman said. “They’ve got senior skilled offensive players and play so hard. I have a lot of respect for those guys."
Luke Klostermann converted a pair of baskets while Noah Mack and Ivan Prug each splashed in 3-pointers during that Assumption surge.
“That’s the team we want to be,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We just challenged our guys at half. Hey, PV is the No. 2 team in the state and these are opportunities we want, opportunities everybody should want.
“I didn’t think our guys were living up to that the first 16 minutes, so we challenged them to be better. We told them to act like you want to be better and give everything you’ve got.”
Mack finished with a game-high 22 points but nobody else had more than four for the Knights.
“We’re at our best when we’ve got four guys in double digits,” Ewen said. “We definitely lacked that tonight."
That’s because PV (13-0, 11-0) made it extremely difficult on an Assumption offense which came in averaging almost 60 points per game.
The Knights didn’t score on consecutive possessions in the first half, and they failed to record a field goal for about a 7-minute stretch in the second half.
“We’re not a team that can do remarkable things, but we do play great defense,” Borbeck said. “We try and keep our composure and stay within our defense. We knew they were going to miss shots eventually.
“We had to keep them out of transition because that’s where they can beat you.”
Dolphin and Lawlor were a combined 3-for-15 from the field for 10 points, about 17 below their combined season averages.
Lawlor made his only basket of the game on a jumper in the lane late in the third quarter to up the lead to seven, and Borbeck followed with a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point contest.
The Spartans have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night showdown on the road against second-place Davenport North (10-3, 9-1 MAC). It will be the final game before the Iowa High School Athletic Association releases substate assignments Friday.
“We’re playing a gauntlet of good teams in our league,” Hillman said, “and it is hard when you have a target on your back. Our guys are doing a nice job of responding.