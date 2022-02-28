Sectional semifinal capsules for Moline and Rock Island

Moline (28-4) vs. Normal Community (32-1)

Need to know: Moline lost to Normal Community 60-47 on Feb. 12, but senior starter Rob Pulliam missed the game with an ankle injury. Pulliam has since returned to the lineup and led the Maroons with 22 points to defeat Minooka 70-59 on Friday to give Moline its first reginal title since the 2017-18 season. Moline is 20-1 since Dec. 27, and will be looking for its first sectional title since the 2003-04 season. Junior standout Brock Harding has guided the Maroons so far, averaging just under 20 points per game. But Normal has found success with its defense. The Ironmen allow 39 points per game and held the Maroons to 47 in their matchup, the second fewest total for Moline this season (Quincy, 46). Normal also uses its height to disrupt opposing offenses, so freshman Trey Taylor will need to establish himself in the paint. The Maroons led the Ironmen after the second quarter in the first matchup, but were outscored 41-24 in the second half.