Sectional semifinal capsules for Moline and Rock Island

Moline (28-4) vs. Normal Community (32-1)
What: IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Pekin High School
Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee
At stake: Winner advances to sectional final Friday in Collinsville.
Need to know: Moline lost to Normal Community 60-47 on Feb. 12, but senior starter Rob Pulliam missed the game with an ankle injury. Pulliam has since returned to the lineup and led the Maroons with 22 points to defeat Minooka 70-59 on Friday to give Moline its first reginal title since the 2017-18 season. Moline is 20-1 since Dec. 27, and will be looking for its first sectional title since the 2003-04 season. Junior standout Brock Harding has guided the Maroons so far, averaging just under 20 points per game. But Normal has found success with its defense. The Ironmen allow 39 points per game and held the Maroons to 47 in their matchup, the second fewest total for Moline this season (Quincy, 46). Normal also uses its height to disrupt opposing offenses, so freshman Trey Taylor will need to establish himself in the paint. The Maroons led the Ironmen after the second quarter in the first matchup, but were outscored 41-24 in the second half.
People are also reading…
Rock Island (21-9) vs. Peoria Manual (13-13)
What: IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Renaissance Coliseum (Bradley University) in Peoria
Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee
At stake: Winner advances to sectional final Friday in Peoria.
Need to know: Rock Island won a regional title quite easily in its home gym last week. Rocky defeated Geneseo by 40 before taking down Ottawa 71-48 in Friday's regional final. Rock Island will essentially be the away team as it faces Peoria Manual at Bradley University. The 13-13 Rams defeated two higher seeds to reach the sectional semifinals. Manual beat Galesburg 46-33 before squeaking out a 36-33 win over No. 2 seed Peoria Notre Dame – who had beat the Rams twice already this season. The game will be decided by which team controls the tempo. The Rocks are fast-paced and average 70 points per game – led by senior Amarion Nimmers – but the Rams play a slower, more defensive style and average just 54 a game. Rock Island will try to utilize its height with Baker Beal, Marieon Anderson and Cameron Atkinson. Manual defeated Rock Island 75-57 in the sectional round the last time the two teams met in 2020.