CAMANCHE, Iowa — Opponents facing the Camanche boys basketball team this season know they’re going to have their hands full dealing with Cam Soenksen and Caleb Delzell.
And if those two are going to continue to get as much help from their supporting cast as they did Friday … well, no one is going to want to play the Indians.
Soenksen and Delzell did what they normally do Friday, but Carson Seeser added 19 points and Zayne Feller and Zachary Erwin made major contributions as the state’s No. 4-ranked Class 2A team rolled to a highly contentious but not terribly close 81-57 victory over No. 9 West Branch.
"Our top two scorers did what they usually do, but I thought the difference in the game is what we got out of Seeser, Feller and Erwin," Camanche coach Josh Davis said.
The breakout performance for Seeser was especially welcome. The senior guard had double knee surgery during the summer to repair damage done by tendinitis. He didn’t even play in the first game of the season and came in averaging just six points per game.
Davis also credited him with playing exceptional defense, especially in the second half.
"He’s maybe 80 or 90 percent," Davis added. "But he’s a senior so we’re letting him go."
Seeser said he’s not sure when he'll be 100 percent healthy.
"My knees are pretty sore still, but the doctors said it would go away toward the end of the season," he said.
Delzell, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, admitted that Seeser could potentially make this team (now 8-0) even better than it already is.
"It’s definitely great seeing him step into a role he hasn’t really played before," Delzell said. "It’s just great to see him come alive after what he went through during the summer."
When the Indians were putting the game away during a 28-point third quarter Friday, Seeser was at the forefront. They held a solid 36-25 cushion at the break, but Seeser fired in a 3-pointer, Delzell converted a 3-point play and Seeser drained another 3, running past the Indians’ bench and shrugging his shoulders with a wide smile as he ran back down the floor.
"I was feeling it," he admitted.
Feller scored inside after that to complete an 11-0 run that gave Camanche a 47-27 lead with only a few minutes gone in the second half.
The score never got very tight after that, but the tensions between the two teams heightened. With two minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the third period, West Branch’s Ted Bridges was called for intentionally fouling Delzell. A few seconds later, Soenksen and West Branch star Beau Cornwell squared off and both were assessed technical fouls.
"It’s always been very clean when we’ve played against them before so that was kind of new," Delzell said. "I don’t really know what happened."
Soenksen finished with 19 points to share scoring honors with Seeser. Feller added 10 and Erwin, a freshman, netted eight.
Cornwell and Bridges each tossed in 20 points for the Bears (8-2) although Cornwell made only 7 of 25 shots from the field.
"He normally scores on us really well, and he got off to a really good start," Davis said, referring to the fact that Cornwell had 10 points in the first six minutes before collecting two fouls. "We did a much better job on him in the second half and the foul trouble hurt him, too."