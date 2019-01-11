Everyone knows what they’re going to get night in and night out from the Assumption boys basketball team these days.
They’re going to get a healthy dose of Dylan and Sean Peeters, who have accounted for nearly 60 percent of the team’s points, plus some bullish inside work from Anthony Valainis.
But for the Knights to really go anywhere this season, they know the key will be getting contributions from others.
And Friday night they got it.
Little-used reserve Adam Quested gave the Knights a jolt of energy in the second quarter and Sean Peeters took control in the second half as Assumption recovered from a sluggish start to claim a 63-48 victory over Davenport North at the Assumption gym.
"Adam Quested came in and really sparked us," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "He hasn’t played a lot but tonight he gave us a huge lift. We don’t win this game without him doing what he did."
The Knights (6-5, 5-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) had a horrible time mounting any sort of offense against North’s zone defense for the first quarter-and-a-half. They trailed 16-8 after one period and 23-10 early in the second quarter.
Then the tide of the entire game shifted.
Assumption began forcing turnovers and getting easy shots. Sean Peeters scored inside, Quested tossed in a 3-point field goal, Ray Kotula got a steal and a dunk, and the Knights were off and running. By the time Quested got a steal and a breakaway layup in the final minute of the half, the Knights had scored 16 straight points and opened a 26-23 lead.
"We didn’t have a lot of energy," said Quested, a 6-foot senior who scored seven points to push his season total to 20. "I just wanted to come in and provide that spark."
Sean Peeters, who finished with 28 points, couldn’t really explain why the Knights started so slowly.
"But especially when Adam got in there, he brought a lot of energy and we really started to work together," he said.
Sean Peeters continually burned the Wildcats inside in the second half, scoring 20 of his points in the final two periods.
Quested had one more big play in store. Dylan Peeters launched a long 3-pointer as the third quarter was expiring and the ball just barely nicked the rim. Quested grabbed the ball under the hoop and flipped it into the air and through the hoop as the horn sounded, giving Assumption a 10-point cushion and further deflating the Wildcats.
"We play a lot of young guys and they just kind of took the wind out of our sails," North coach Joe Ewen said. "We never got it back."
Dylan Peeters was held to just six points, about 10 below his season average, but Fitzpatrick didn’t really care.
"Dylan had an off night but anyone can have an off night," he said. "I’m just so proud that we had so many other contributions from other guys when we really needed it."
Sophomore Quincy Wiseman led North (5-6, 4-5 MAC) with 15 points with TJ Vesey adding 13, all of them in the second half.
Kotula contributed 10 points for the Knights and Valainis hauled in 11 rebounds.
"As the season has gone on, we’re starting to connect," Quested said. "When we’re connecting, we’re a really good team, I really feel like we can finish out the season strong."