Seniors Deem, Whiteman are state-bound Rockets' defensive bedrock

EDGINGTON — For the most part, the contributions of Brayden Deem and Brody Whiteman will not find their way into the scorebook.

That does not, however, mean that what the senior duo brings to the table for the Rockridge boys' basketball team is less crucial to the Rockets' return to the IHSA state tournament.

Instead of gaudy offensive stats, the two guards have what is viewed as the even more crucial job of locking down on defense, with the 6-foot-3 Deem in particular usually drawing the opposition's top scorers every night.

"It's definitely important, extremely important," he said. "What Brody and I do is hard work. As the game goes on and you get tired, it can get hard to get shots on the offensive end, but it's good we're able to rely on the other guys.

"That doesn't mean they don't work their butts off on the defensive end. One of our keys to every single game is playing defense, along with rebounding and attacking the boards. When we do that, it's hard to beat us."

Whiteman, the older cousin of Rockridge junior point guard Jase Whiteman, is a newcomer to Rocket basketball after transferring from Lincoln High School last summer.

However, the 6-footer knew right from the outset where his primary responsibility with his new team would lie.

"At Lincoln, I definitely had more responsibilities on offense, but defense was still a big part of it," said Whiteman, who averages 3.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. "When I came here, I knew I needed to step up big on defense and that it would be my main role.

"One hundred percent, Brayden and I both know that what we do is crucial to the team."

In addition to his defensive work, Whiteman is still capable of delivering points as needed in his role as Rockridge's sixth man.

"I also knew I could step up on offense, for sure," he said. "I know that if I see any opportunities (to score), I can take advantage of them."

In Monday night's 57-52 win over Rockford Lutheran at the 2A Sterling Super-Sectional, Whiteman chipped in eight points, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Those helped the Rockets (27-6) hold off a late Crusader rally for their 16th straight win.

"Brody's a smart basketball player, and he helped us relieve the pressure with some big minutes in the fourth," said Rockridge head coach Andy Saey. "He's been a big addition to our team. To have arguably your best defensive player transfer in as a senior, that's great."

Saey is equally quick to cite what Deem brings to the club every night as one of the Rockets' starters.

"You look at the teams we've had in the past that have been successful, and we've had that one guy that steps up and takes the defensive stopper role to heart," he said. "We've been fortunate to have two of them this year, and Brayden has done a great job of being a leader and being vocal.

"Even in practice, Brayden's going to be competitive and be the hardest worker. The other guys know if he brings it in that situation, they have to follow suit."

For Deem, the ability to be a team leader is a natural extension of his role on the football field for Rockridge as its starting quarterback.

"Football really helps me with leadership," he said. "Seeing how important it is for these guys now as it was for me in football, it makes me want to step in and take that role."

Putting the majority of its stock in defense and rebounding has thus far paid off handsomely for Rockridge.

Headed back to state for the third time in their history, and the first time since 2016, the Rockets prepare for Thursday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal date with Monticello (32-3) in Champaign looking for the final payoff in the form of two more wins and their first state championship.

"Defense has always been a thing at Rockridge, ever since Coach (Toby) Whiteman got there. It's become a tradition, and we've stuck to it," said Deem. "We're hoping to keep it going and win a state championship."

