Seniors Rivera, McCants top all-Big Six team

Two talented seniors and three underclassmen who illustrate why the future is bright for boys basketball programs in the Western Big Six have been named to the league’s all-conference team for the 2019-20 season.

Geneseo’s Isaiah Rivera, a 6-foot-4 senior guard who became the school’s career scoring leader during his senior season, and Galesburg’s Jaylin McCants headline the all-Western Big Six team selected by conference coaches.

Rivera, who signed a letter of intent in November to continue his career next season at Colorado State, averaged 28.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while leading the Maple Leafs to a Class 3A regional championship.

McCants helped lead the Silver Streaks to the Western Big Six championship and a 29-4 overall record that fell one victory shy of a school record for wins in the season.

A 6-6 senior wing, McCants averaged 21.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Galesburg, which also placed junior guard Eric Price on the five-player first-team all-Western Big Six squad.

Price averaged 13.6 points per game for the Silver Streaks.

Rock Island junior Jordan Rice and Quincy sophomore Jeremiah Talton round out the first-team selections for the recently-completed season.