Seven from Q-C earn IBCA All-State first-team honors

Among those, he said, is to play Division I college basketball and eventually play professionally.

Being among the top 29 players to be recognized from the state's largest schools is a good step in that direction for a youngster who has already received contact from a dozen Division I coaches.

“This shows me that my hard work is paying off and if I keep working, anything is possible,” he said.

Outgoing Rock Island coach Thom Sigel appreciated his players getting recognized, especially by the IBCA.

“Traditionally, the IBCA has done its voting down at the state tournament, so the teams that make a good run there are usually well represented and we didn’t have that opportunity,” said Sigel, who coached the Rocks (14-2, 12-1 Big 6) to an unofficial Big 6 title. “It said a lot … I think our team had a really good year and they definitely deserve it. It’s nice for our program to have guys recognized.”

While Rice (13.2 points, 5.1 assists per game) is on his way to play at Illinois-Springfield, this could be a good boost for juniors Nimmers, who just missed first-team All-Big 6 honors, and Marieon Anderson, also a second-team Big 6 selection, who earned Class 3A IBCA Special Mention recognition.