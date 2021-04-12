Seven from Q-C earn IBCA All-State first-team honors

The Quad-Cities area was well represented on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State boys basketball teams that were announced on Monday.
Seven players from the area earned first-team honors among the four classes of individuals honored.
Moline’s Brock Harding earned first-team honors in Class 4A and Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers and Jordan Rice were honored with Class 3A first-team recognition.
Rockridge’s Nate Henry was the only first-team selection in Class 2A, while three area standouts were named to the Class 1A first team — Coltin Quagliano of Kewanee Wethersfield, Gannon Greenman of Ridgewood) and Connor Barnett of Fulton.
Quagliano, who set Wethersfield and Lincoln Trail Conference scoring records in his esteemed hoops career, joins elite company as he earned IBCA All-State honors for three years.
“I’m very proud of Coltin Quagliano for being voted 1A All-State for the third consecutive season,” said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons.
Moline’s Harding is the only sophomore among that group of standouts and Rock Island’s Nimmers is the only junior.
“For me personally, it’s a great honor,” said Harding, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.1 assists per game. “But, honestly, that’s not what I’m trying to accomplish. I have larger goals in mind.”
Among those, he said, is to play Division I college basketball and eventually play professionally.
Being among the top 29 players to be recognized from the state's largest schools is a good step in that direction for a youngster who has already received contact from a dozen Division I coaches.
“This shows me that my hard work is paying off and if I keep working, anything is possible,” he said.
Outgoing Rock Island coach Thom Sigel appreciated his players getting recognized, especially by the IBCA.
“Traditionally, the IBCA has done its voting down at the state tournament, so the teams that make a good run there are usually well represented and we didn’t have that opportunity,” said Sigel, who coached the Rocks (14-2, 12-1 Big 6) to an unofficial Big 6 title. “It said a lot … I think our team had a really good year and they definitely deserve it. It’s nice for our program to have guys recognized.”
While Rice (13.2 points, 5.1 assists per game) is on his way to play at Illinois-Springfield, this could be a good boost for juniors Nimmers, who just missed first-team All-Big 6 honors, and Marieon Anderson, also a second-team Big 6 selection, who earned Class 3A IBCA Special Mention recognition.
“When you get the accolades, you can either rest on what you’ve done or you can be motivated to improve,” said Sigel. “Time will tell.”
Nimmers led the Rocks in scoring with an 18.2 points per game average and he averaged 4.3 rebounds per game. Anderson averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
The area also had a number of players earn IBCA Special Mention honors.
In Class 1A, that recognition went to Declan Flynn (Monmouth United), Cormaic Flynn (Monmouth United), Mitchell Brooks (Ridgewood) and Brady Kelley (Wethersfield).
Nikko Powe (Kewanee) and Jensen Whiteman (Rockridge) earned Class 2A Special Mention honors.
In Class 4A, Quincy standout junior Jeremiah Talton was also among the players grabbing Special Mention honors.
Galesburg senior Eric Price, a first-team All-Big 6 selection, earned a spot on the Class 3A IBCA first team.