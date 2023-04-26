The 2022-23 prep boys' basketball season saw Moline's Sean Taylor and Rockridge's Andy Saey wrap up their teams' respective seasons on the same weekend in Champaign.

For Taylor's Maroons, it was a historic stand at the State Farm Center as they capped a record-setting 35-3 season by bringing home the IHSA Class 4A state championship, the first in the program's long history.

Meantime, Saey's Rockets finished a 28-6 campaign with their second consecutive fourth-place finish at the 2A state tournament.

Another thing Taylor and Saey — along with several other area coaches at both the high school and junior high levels — have in common from the past season is recognition from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

The pair were honored by the IBCA as Coach of the Year in District 11 for their respective classes. Taylor was one of three Western Big 6 coaches to earn the award, joining Sterling's Ryan Vasquez (3A, District 11) and Quincy's Andy Douglas (4A, District 16).

Both Taylor and Saey led their teams to conference titles, Moline running the table in the Western Big 6 and Rockridge reigning in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. Saey has since moved on to the Big 6, taking over as United Township's head boys' coach.

Also getting an IBCA Coach of the Year award in District 11 was Fulton's R.J. Coffey in Class 1A.

This past winter, Coffey's Steamers finished 26-10, repeated as champions in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division and captured the program's first regional title since 2020.

Girls: Local trio also earn IBCA kudos: A trio of area girls' basketball coaches were likewise honored by the IBCA with Coach of the Year awards in District 11.

In Class 3A, Geneseo's Scott Hardison got the nod after leading the Lady Leafs to a 27-7 finish and their fourth Western Big 6 title in as many seasons as a conference member as well as a second straight 3A regional title.

In 2A, Sherrard's Doug Swanson was honored after his Tigers capped a 22-7 season with their second straight Three Rivers West and 2A regional titles.

Annawan's Jason Burkiewicz got the 1A IBCA honor for District 11 after guiding the Bravettes to a 25-8 finish, their second straight Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season title and their first 1A regional championship since 2018.

Three other coaches from area conferences earned IBCA Coach of the Year honors -- Princeton's Darcy Kepner (2A, District 11), Galesburg's Evan Massey (3A, District 16) and Monmouth-Roseville's Scott Weber (2A, District 16).

Middle school trio also honored: At the junior high, three area girls' coaches saw their teams' respective successes recognized by the IBCA.

Earning Coach of the Year honors at the seventh-grade level in District 11 were Cambridge's J.L. Doubet (1A) and Mercer County's Monica Dennison (3A). At the eighth-grade level, Kewanee Visitation's Kelly VanWinkle was a 1A Coach of the Year honoree.

All three led their teams to the Illinois Elementary School Association state quarterfinals. Dennison's MerCo squad posted a 25-1 record, Doubet's Cambridge club finished 15-5, and VanWinkle's Visitation cagers finished 17-3.