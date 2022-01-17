 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shaken, not stirred, Mundelein Carmel Catholic cracks Rock Island Alleman 85-37
0 Comments

Shaken, not stirred, Mundelein Carmel Catholic cracks Rock Island Alleman 85-37

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mundelein Carmel Catholic's 85-37 throttling of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 7 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Corsairs darted in front of the Pioneers 28-14 to begin the second quarter.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's offense roared to a 50-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's force showed as it carried a 70-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cash windfalls for the 2022 Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News