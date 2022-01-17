Shaken, not stirred, Mundelein Carmel Catholic cracks Rock Island Alleman 85-37

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mundelein Carmel Catholic's 85-37 throttling of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 7 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Corsairs darted in front of the Pioneers 28-14 to begin the second quarter.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic's offense roared to a 50-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Mundelein Carmel Catholic's force showed as it carried a 70-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
