Sherrard boys on pause even before season begins

SHERRARD — After enduring a long and oftentimes uncertain waiting period, Illinois high school basketball teams will start their abbreviated seasons at the end of this week.

Unfortunately for the Sherrard boys basketball program, the waiting time before playing the first game has been extended after a recent positive COVID-19 test within its ranks.

According to head coach Brian Hutton, the Tigers' first game will now take place on Feb. 17 against Three Rivers West Division rival Fulton at Harry Hunt Gymnasium. Right now, that is the best-case scenario.

"As coaches, of course you'd like to get everyone back in the gym, but in this COVID world, we've learned to cope with things a bit," said Hutton. "It is a little bit frustrating, because we were excited that the COVID numbers were dropping and then the state was considering to let us play.

"Now, we're on hold, and we have to wait 10 days or so and start playing games after everyone else does, but we've got to take our time and make sure everyone is safe."