Sherrard boys on pause even before season begins

SHERRARD — After enduring a long and oftentimes uncertain waiting period, Illinois high school basketball teams will start their abbreviated seasons at the end of this week.
Unfortunately for the Sherrard boys basketball program, the waiting time before playing the first game has been extended after a recent positive COVID-19 test within its ranks.
According to head coach Brian Hutton, the Tigers' first game will now take place on Feb. 17 against Three Rivers West Division rival Fulton at Harry Hunt Gymnasium. Right now, that is the best-case scenario.
"As coaches, of course you'd like to get everyone back in the gym, but in this COVID world, we've learned to cope with things a bit," said Hutton. "It is a little bit frustrating, because we were excited that the COVID numbers were dropping and then the state was considering to let us play.
"Now, we're on hold, and we have to wait 10 days or so and start playing games after everyone else does, but we've got to take our time and make sure everyone is safe."
Further complicating matters for the Tigers is that the Sherrard school district is divided between two counties. Rock Island County requires a 14-day quarantine period from the last date of contact with anyone to test positive for COVID-19, which in this case was Jan. 24. Mercer County has a 10-day quarantine period.
"That's as long as none of the kids show any symptoms," Hutton said. "We're looking at (at least) 10 days, plus seven days of practice."
Adding to the frustration of this setback has been having to watch Iowa teams play a full season, including a state series. In Illinois, there will only be a shortened regular season, with no postseason planned.
But even with the delayed start, Hutton and his players are just grateful for the opportunity to get out and play games.
"There was an acceptance that we were not going to have a season, with the time ticking away," he said. "Once we got the news last week, we were like 'OK, let's get things rolling.' We're just hoping to get a season, to get our seniors a chance to throw on the uniforms and compete one more time."