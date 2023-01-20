Sherrard sprints past Monmouth-Roseville 63-45

Sherrard called "game" in the waning moments of a 63-45 defeat of Monmouth-Roseville on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard played in a 46-40 game on February 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Sherrard faced off against Dixon and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on January 13 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
