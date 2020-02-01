Shooting woes keep UT from a two-win weekend

A basketball coach can teach offense and defense, but it always comes down to one thing a coach has no control over — making shots.
United Township coach Ryan Webber has seen more than his fair share of that this season including Saturday night.
Webber felt like his defense was great and his offense was working the way it was supposed to, but the shots would not go in and the Panthers took a 40-27 loss to Normal West at the Panther Den.
"This game is always about making shots," Webber said. "It's tough to win if you don't make shots. We made shots (Friday) night and we got a big win against Rock Island. This is a gut punch."
The Panthers (9-14) never reached double figures in any quarter and never found a rhythm when they had the ball in their hands. UT was 10 for 43 from the field and 2 for 27 from beyond the 3-point arc. They also missed their first four free throws.
"It just gets old," Webber said.
The Panthers are unbeaten when they score at least 50 points, but 1-14 when they don't.
"It's the same roller coaster where we hit shots and look good and then we have nights like this," Webber said. "We held a very talented team to 40 points and that should win every time. It's frustrating because shooting is something a coach has no control of. The things we had control of we did a good job of. We had plenty of open shots that we just didn't make."
The Wildcats (9-14) got the lead early in the game and never let it go, getting some solid work in the paint and four 3-pointers from Alec McGinnis.
Still, the UT defense kept the game tight going into halftime with Normal West leading 15-12. However, a six-point run by NW big man Corey Walker in the first minute and a half of the third quarter to build the lead to 21-12.
"We just didn't match (Walker's) intensity to start the second half and that was really big," Webber said. "When you are down nine it makes it tough against a team like that."
It probably felt like it was a 20-point lead instead of nine. The Panthers panicked a bit, starting to fire away from beyond the 3-point arc the rest of the game. UT wound up making two of 18 from 3-point land in the second half.
Webber did not believe the win over Rock Island had an affect on Saturday.
"We had a really good morning and our focus looked good," Webber said. "At the same time, I think it is different playing in front of 4,000 last night and having a small crowd tonight. But again, if the shots go in, we win because we played great defense."
Davian Vallejo made UT's only 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 6. McGinnis led the Wildcats with 12 and Evan Hutson added 11.