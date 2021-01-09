Short-handed Knights down Falcons

Less than 24 hours after knocking off one state-ranked opponent in Davenport North, the door was open for the Davenport West boys' basketball squad to grab first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
And for a half, it seemed as if they might.
Riding high after Friday's two-point win over the Class 4A fifth-ranked Wildcats, the Falcons led by as much as six in the second half, but a 12-0 third quarter run helped 3A fourth-ranked Assumption regain the lead for good as it pulled away to a 50-37 victory.
Assumption earned the victory despite missing two starters, with senior standout Emarion Ellis having suffered a broken finger on Friday, a similar injury to the one that has also sidelined junior teammate Noah Mack.
Led by a game-high 18 points from senior guard Dayne Hodge, Assumption (8-1) moved to 6-0 in the MAC, handing West (2-1, 2-1 MAC) its first setback.
"We knew this was going to be very difficult; both (Ellis and Mack) are great players," Hodge said. "We had to learn on the fly and adapt; we knew this was a key game coming in after West beat North, which was a big win for them. We had to give it all we had.
"You could tell we were getting tired at the end, but we gutted it out and got it done."
While West was holding off North to prevail 65-63 Friday night, the Knights had to fend off Davenport Central to earn a 52-49 victory.
"I'm proud of our guys. We found a way to win this game," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "This was a slugfest, and we've got a couple of key guys out. West is playing really well. This was a quick turnaround from (Friday night), and we took a big (hit) with 'E' breaking his finger last night.
"But the guys came together and found a way to win. To hold West to 17 points and us having just four turnovers (in the second half), that shows how gritty this group is."
Trailing 25-19 early in the third quarter after five quick points by West junior guard Jermaine Gardner, Assumption used its 3-point shooting to ignite its 12-0 run that led to a 31-28 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Hodge drained a 3-ball to start the run, then junior guard Jay Costello knocked down a pair of treys and fellow junior J.J. Stratman added a 3-ball as the Knights hit four of eight 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"Coach told us that we all had to step up a little bit to fill in for Emarion, who's a big part of our team," said Costello, who tallied nine points, with Stratman adding 10 points and 11 rebounds and the duo of Tyler Maro (nine boards) and Matt Tallman (eight rebounds) combining to chip in 11 points.
At the game's outset, Assumption used a run of 10 straight points to take a 10-4 lead after the opening quarter before the Falcons settled in behind the duo of Gardner (16 points) and John Miller (13 points, five rebounds).
With the pair combining to score 12 second-period points, West hit its first four shots to open the quarter and reeled off nine straight points to go up 13-10, with a subsequent 5-0 spurt putting the Falcons up by six before taking a 20-16 lead into halftime.
Down the stretch, however, foul trouble caught up with the Falcons, who were whistled 28 times — including two technical fouls — to the Knights' 10 fouls. In the fourth period alone, Assumption went to the line 30 times and hit 16 free throws, which did not sit well with West coach David Robinson.
"Fouls. That's what this game came down to, flat-out," said a frustrated Robinson. "I did not like this game. There's no way we foul that much, and they don't. Not in a game like this. There was a lot of hacking going on, too much going on, but they shot free throws constantly.
"This was a big game, for both teams. They played hard and we played hard. But it came down to fouls. That was the only thing."