Short-handed Knights down Falcons

Less than 24 hours after knocking off one state-ranked opponent in Davenport North, the door was open for the Davenport West boys' basketball squad to grab first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

And for a half, it seemed as if they might.

Riding high after Friday's two-point win over the Class 4A fifth-ranked Wildcats, the Falcons led by as much as six in the second half, but a 12-0 third quarter run helped 3A fourth-ranked Assumption regain the lead for good as it pulled away to a 50-37 victory.

Assumption earned the victory despite missing two starters, with senior standout Emarion Ellis having suffered a broken finger on Friday, a similar injury to the one that has also sidelined junior teammate Noah Mack.

Led by a game-high 18 points from senior guard Dayne Hodge, Assumption (8-1) moved to 6-0 in the MAC, handing West (2-1, 2-1 MAC) its first setback.

"We knew this was going to be very difficult; both (Ellis and Mack) are great players," Hodge said. "We had to learn on the fly and adapt; we knew this was a key game coming in after West beat North, which was a big win for them. We had to give it all we had.

"You could tell we were getting tired at the end, but we gutted it out and got it done."