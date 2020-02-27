Short-handed No. 1 Easton Valley falls in district final

“(Kaleb) did everything he could, but he just could not move,” Beck said. “He couldn’t jump off two feet. I didn’t see any sense of trying to play him. I could see him tearing up a knee or his other ankle trying to play on one leg.”

Even with his production on the bench, Easton Valley had chances.

It bolted out to a 14-5 lead and held a seven-point cushion early in the third quarter. It never could put Ed-Co (15-9) away.

The Vikings turned the River Hawks over 15 times, including four in the early stages of the fourth quarter that allowed them to turn a five-point deficit into a 55-52 lead.

“It seemed like every time we got things going, we’d have a silly turnover or give them a second shot,” Beck said.

Rochford, who missed 16 games this season with a stress fracture, propelled the Vikings. He and teammate Spencer Staner combined for eight 3-pointers.

“They just kept giving me open looks,” Rochford said, “and my team got me open.”

Ed-Co took a 57-54 lead on an offensive putback with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left. Jessen Weber responded with a basket to draw Easton Valley within one with 1:20 left.