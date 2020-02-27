Short-handed No. 1 Easton Valley falls in district final

CASCADE, Iowa — You need more than talent to make an extended run in the postseason or contend for a state championship. You need some breaks. You need some luck.
The Class 1A top-ranked Easton Valley boys basketball team proved it had the firepower to make a lengthy run into March with 23 straight wins this season. The good fortune? Not so much.
With its leading scorer and rebounder Kaleb Cornilsen sidelined with a leg injury and 6-foot-7 sophomore Cayden Deardorff out with illness, the short-handed River Hawks saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion.
Edgewood-Colesburg, with 24 points from Parker Rochford, upset Easton Valley 59-56 in a district final Thursday night at Cascade High School.
“I just feel like we’ve been cheated by what’s happened in the last couple of days,” Easton Valley coach Dan Beck said. “I’m not saying we would have won the (substate final) or won the state tournament, but we had all the tools necessary.”
Cornilsen, averaging 20.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, suffered the injury early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s district semifinal win over Clinton Prince of Peace.
The 6-5 junior did physical therapy the past couple of days and even went through warmups Thursday before Beck decided not to play him.
“(Kaleb) did everything he could, but he just could not move,” Beck said. “He couldn’t jump off two feet. I didn’t see any sense of trying to play him. I could see him tearing up a knee or his other ankle trying to play on one leg.”
Even with his production on the bench, Easton Valley had chances.
It bolted out to a 14-5 lead and held a seven-point cushion early in the third quarter. It never could put Ed-Co (15-9) away.
The Vikings turned the River Hawks over 15 times, including four in the early stages of the fourth quarter that allowed them to turn a five-point deficit into a 55-52 lead.
“It seemed like every time we got things going, we’d have a silly turnover or give them a second shot,” Beck said.
Rochford, who missed 16 games this season with a stress fracture, propelled the Vikings. He and teammate Spencer Staner combined for eight 3-pointers.
“They just kept giving me open looks,” Rochford said, “and my team got me open.”
Ed-Co took a 57-54 lead on an offensive putback with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left. Jessen Weber responded with a basket to draw Easton Valley within one with 1:20 left.
The River Hawks had a chance to go ahead, but an errant pass led to a turnover and an eventual foul. Staner made two free throws to push Ed-Co’s lead to three with 25 ticks remaining.
Easton Valley had one final crack to force overtime, but Cade Jargo’s attempt from the right corner was off and time expired.
“We knew (Easton Valley) had a lot of shooters and we knew (Cornilsen) was going to be out, so we really wanted to get out on shooters,” said Rochford, whose team advances to play Wapsie Valley in a substate final Saturday. “We weren’t going to let them shoot the 3s.”
Weber and Logan House each had 19 points for the River Hawks. Guards Nate Trenkamp and Jargo were a combined 2-for-14 from the field.
Just like that, a season where 22 of Easton Valley’s 23 wins were by double figures, it was over.
“I don’t think there is any doubt if we had Kaleb at 100%, we probably win the ballgame,” Beck said. “He’s missed (five) other games this year with injuries, but this was the one we could not afford.
“I’m just kind of at a loss for words right now.”