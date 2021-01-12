Short-handed Sabers beat buzzer, Blue Devils

The ball bounced perfectly for Central DeWitt.

Trailing host Davenport Central by three points and needing to go the length of the court in the final 3.1 seconds, the Sabers threw a desperation heave to 6-foot-7 Shawn Gilbert near mid-court. A Blue Devil defender got a hand on the ball, but it deflected to Central DeWitt’s Matt Watters, who took one dribble and pulled up to drain the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Sabers, who were without four of their starters and six of their top eight players due to COVID-19 tracing, went on to defeat Davenport Central 52-45 in overtime inside George Marshall Gymnasium on Tuesday.

“We wanted big Shawn coming up from the baseline trying to get a catch near half court on our side,” Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. “Then we had Matt Watters and Gibson (McEwen) crossing. He was supposed to look for one of them. I don’t think he caught it cleanly, but it tipped and Matt was in the right place. He took a dribble. That’s kind of his move, a dribble into a set 3, and knocked it down.”

Gilbert scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Sabers. Watters, making his first career start, finished with a career-high 13 points and a memory he’ll never forget.