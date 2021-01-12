Short-handed Sabers beat buzzer, Blue Devils

The ball bounced perfectly for Central DeWitt.
Trailing host Davenport Central by three points and needing to go the length of the court in the final 3.1 seconds, the Sabers threw a desperation heave to 6-foot-7 Shawn Gilbert near mid-court. A Blue Devil defender got a hand on the ball, but it deflected to Central DeWitt’s Matt Watters, who took one dribble and pulled up to drain the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Sabers, who were without four of their starters and six of their top eight players due to COVID-19 tracing, went on to defeat Davenport Central 52-45 in overtime inside George Marshall Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“We wanted big Shawn coming up from the baseline trying to get a catch near half court on our side,” Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. “Then we had Matt Watters and Gibson (McEwen) crossing. He was supposed to look for one of them. I don’t think he caught it cleanly, but it tipped and Matt was in the right place. He took a dribble. That’s kind of his move, a dribble into a set 3, and knocked it down.”
Gilbert scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Sabers. Watters, making his first career start, finished with a career-high 13 points and a memory he’ll never forget.
“It was pretty amazing,” he said. “It was kind of a dream come true hitting that buzzer-beater. With a lot of guys out, we were just trying to get the win and make the starters proud. We had a chance, and to pull it off feels amazing.”
Watters hit a double-clutch layup to start the overtime period, and then Boomer Johnson and McEwen added baskets as the Sabers scored the first seven points of overtime to take control.
“We were confident,” Watters said. “We just kept executing our game plan and we felt the momentum and ran with it.”
Despite being without its top two scorers, Central DeWitt (4-4) led the entire first half of Tuesday’s game. Davenport Central led by four points with under three minutes remaining, but Boomer Johnson and Gilbert scored to tie the game. After a Blue Devil miss, the Sabers had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Central’s Niiziar Rogers stripped a Central DeWitt player near mid-court and threw down a one-handed dunk to put the Blue Devils up 39-37 with 13 seconds remaining.
“(He’s got) great hands,” Central head coach Craig Wurdinger said of Rogers. “He got in front of him and stripped him. It was a great, athletic play by him.”
Rogers, who scored 16 points to lead Central, then drew an offensive foul on the other end, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils with 4.7 seconds left. Kaden Johnson was fouled and made the first free throw, but missed the second to give the Sabers an opportunity to tie.
“All we needed was that extra chance,” Watters said.
Davenport Central (0-4) made just four of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“We practiced really flat yesterday, and I thought we played really flat tonight,” Wurdinger said. “I hope that tomorrow we can show up and show some character. I told them that true character will show up tomorrow in practice. We’ve got to get the train turned around, and we’re looking for some leaders to do that.”