Shot clock, competitive matchups set stage for Genesis Shootout

The biggest change at this year’s Genesis Shootout is something most coaches aren’t even worrying about.

The annual Iowa-Illinois high school boys basketball event will feature a 35-second shot clock for the first time ever.

However, when all 14 coaches gathered at the Carver Center in Rock Island on Tuesday ahead of the Dec. 17 event, they were confident it wouldn’t change how their team operated.

“We’re better at playing with a tempo, but I think just the idea of (the shot clock) in the back of our minds may speed us up a bit,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “But, the way we like to run our offense and pressure on defense, it’s kind of hard to hold onto the ball anyways.”

Moline’s Sean Taylor and Pleasant Valley’s Steve Hillman, whose squads will face off in the marquee game at 7:45 p.m., said they only anticipate the shot clock playing a role late in quarter situations if the game is close.

Outside of that, play on the court will remain mostly unchanged. And for PV, the shot clock is a minor challenge compared to two future Iowa Hawkeyes in Owen Freeman and Brock Harding who will be on the opposite side of the court.

“(Moline) is loaded,” PV's Hillman said. “We don’t really match up with them, and I don’t think anyone does in this area. They’re that talented. We are going to take it as an opportunity to improve ourselves.”

Moline was essentially guaranteed the final game of the shootout, which is generally given to the best team on each side of the border, but Taylor said his group is still appreciative of the honor.

“Our guys are just really looking forward to it,” Taylor said. “It’s the community support, from all the different communities that come out to this event, which makes it so impressive and a great event to play in. Our guys wanted to play in the last game because they believe they deserved to be in it.”

Although in Iowa, it was a little murkier to figure out who Moline's opponent would be.

“I was kind of shocked that we’re playing in this game, but it’s a nice thing,” Hillman said. “It means the coaches and other programs think highly of your team. It’s always the best environment.

“This is a great opportunity for us to learn the competitive nature of our team. What are we going to do against a 6-foot-11 big guy that can shoot? Or an ultra-quick point guard? We have to have determination because if we are on our heels, they’re going to blow you out of the water.”

Moline took down North Scott in the final game last year, but Iowa still hung on for the 4-3 overall victory. Iowa hasn’t lost the Genesis Shootout since 2014 and has won 32 of the previous 42 matchups.

Rock Island was one of those losses with a 68-63 defeat to Pleasant Valley last year, but the Rocks (6-0) are back in the second to last game against Bettendorf, which will begin at 6 p.m.

“It’s really shows the respect of your program more than anything (to play in a night game),” Polite said. “We’ve been fortunate to play in some of the later games when the crowds get bigger and the excitement in the building grows. By that time, this place is rocking and jumping. It’s great for our kids and I know they take a lot of pride in it.”

Polite, who played in the first Genesis Shootout in 1994, will be facing an old Mississippi Athletic Conference foe in coach Curtis Clark. The pair have met multiple times while Polite was at United Township and Davenport North.

“I’ve had quite a few years coaching against (Polite) and his teams are always prepared,” Clark said. “They’re organized and they’re going to play hard and put you under pressure.

“But I’ve got a great group of kids. Offensively we will continue to get better, but defensively, that’s going to be the big part for this game.”

Davenport Central and Alleman (10 a.m.) will start the event before Davenport North and Geneseo (11:30 a.m.) follow. Assumption and Sterling (1:15 p.m.) will begin the afternoon slate ahead of North Scott and Galesburg (2:45 p.m.) and Davenport West and United Township (4:15 p.m.).

“This event gives you a tournament feel that the Iowa side doesn’t really get,” Clark said. “It brings out all kinds of Quad-City basketball fans. Not just family members, MAC or (Western Big 6) fans. It brings out basketball fans that aren’t necessarily rooting for particular teams, but just wanting to watch good basketball.

“That’s why I think this event’s atmosphere just has a pretty unique feel to it.”