Sigel steps away from Rock Island basketball program

Sometimes you just know.
That was the sentiment that led Thom Sigel to end his run as Rock Island High School boys basketball coach this week.
The 54-year-old told school administrators Tuesday afternoon and his team at Tuesday evening's awards banquet that he was stepping away from the coaching ranks after a 26-year career and a 502-241 record that included state championships at both Rock Island (2011) and Rock Falls (1999) where he coached six years before coming to the Quad-Cities.
“I guess I always figured I'd be in my 60s when I did it,” Sigel said of stepping away after 20 years heading the Rock Island program to a 375-189 record in his tenure. “I guess you just know when it's time.”
In his final season, the Rocks went 14-2 and won the unofficial Western Big 6 Conference title with a 12-1 mark. The lone Big 6 blemish was a 50-49 home league-opening loss to United Township before running the table.
The league title was the 10th during his tenure.
The Rocks wrapped up the Big 6 title — unofficial because not all schools were able to get in a full round-robin slate — on their home court and it was capped with a hug from his son, Colton, who wrapped up his prep hoops career this season as well.
“I'm sure that's a lot of the speculation that this was all planned, but it wasn't,” said Sigel with a hint of melancholy. “... We won our last game and celebrated and everything seemed to be.
"Other than winning your last game in Champaign this year, it's the next best thing.”
The thought of his two sons was on his mind with this decision, but it had to do with a different kind of ball all three enjoy.
“I know when it gets nicer outside, I've got to focus on my golf game,” said Sigel, who plans to continue as assistant boys golf coach. “I've been getting beat by my two sons, so I need to work on that.”
While those will be numbers on Sigel's mind, he admitted that the quest for numbers — as in career coaching victories — never motivated him or influenced this decision.
He won his 500th game during this past season and passed legendary Jerry Leggett for second on the all-time Big 6 wins list with 146. The only man ahead of him on that list was his Rocky predecessor, Duncan Reid, who finished with 151 Big 6 victories.
Sigel said he heard some talk about those numbers, but never found himself chasing that accomplishment.
“I was just fortunate to follow in his footsteps and carry on the tradition that people are proud of, I guess,” Sigel said. “He was here for 21 years and next year would have been my 21st year. I guess there are some comparisons.”
Sigel admitted that the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season got him thinking about life away from basketball. Having a normal holiday season with family instead of being in the gym at Thanksgiving and Christmas was a change he said he enjoyed.
“Not having those coaching responsibilities for the first time in 30-plus years may have allowed me to reflect on things,” he said.
Learning of the possibility of being able to retire from his post as a guidance counselor at the high school after next school year may have “planted the seed” of hanging up the whistle, he admitted.
Also steering his decision a bit was the thought of the future. While admitting it was tough leaving a program with a talented bunch of returners back for the 2021-22 season made it tough, he didn't want to find himself lacking motivation.
“I don't want to be in the middle of January next year and have doubts and feel like I don't have the passion,” Sigel said.
Sigel said he is in good health, but said he could feel the years of stress mounting.
“The older I get, the times of not feeling overly healthy … and getting worn down,” he said. “It's still tough, but it just felt like the right time.”
Although the decision was fresh, he was able to reflect on the past 20 years and put it in perspective.
“I didn't come here with thoughts of anything other than taking on the challenge of trying to continue what was started and here it is 20 years later,” Sigel said. “All three of our kids got their education in the Rock Island system."