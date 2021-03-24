Sigel steps away from Rock Island basketball program

"Other than winning your last game in Champaign this year, it's the next best thing.”

The thought of his two sons was on his mind with this decision, but it had to do with a different kind of ball all three enjoy.

“I know when it gets nicer outside, I've got to focus on my golf game,” said Sigel, who plans to continue as assistant boys golf coach. “I've been getting beat by my two sons, so I need to work on that.”

While those will be numbers on Sigel's mind, he admitted that the quest for numbers — as in career coaching victories — never motivated him or influenced this decision.

He won his 500th game during this past season and passed legendary Jerry Leggett for second on the all-time Big 6 wins list with 146. The only man ahead of him on that list was his Rocky predecessor, Duncan Reid, who finished with 151 Big 6 victories.

Sigel said he heard some talk about those numbers, but never found himself chasing that accomplishment.

“I was just fortunate to follow in his footsteps and carry on the tradition that people are proud of, I guess,” Sigel said. “He was here for 21 years and next year would have been my 21st year. I guess there are some comparisons.”