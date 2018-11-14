In what has become more of a talent show for amateur comedians, the Western Big Six Conference boys' basketball banquet was another laugh fest on Wednesday at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.
United Township coach Ryan Webber stole the show with his takeoffs on the other coaches in the league while Moline's Sean Taylor, Galesburg's Mike Reynolds and Quincy's Andy Douglas helped with the comedy show.
There was, however, some real basketball news, and it would appear the Big Six will have yet another very strong season on the hardwood.
Here are six questions for the six coaches:
Alleman
How is the rebuild?: The Pioneers lost five of their six leading scorers from last season, and that means second-year coach Kyle Murray will be starting from scratch. He has a glow in his eyes when he talks about his new-look team.
"I personally think we are a totally different team from a year ago," Murray said. "We have more all-around athletes, and this is a grittier team. We are definitely lacking experience, but I love what I'm seeing of this group."
Galesburg
How tough will it be?: Veteran Silver Streaks coach Mike Reynolds is excited about having some key returning players back and some very talented young players taking next steps. However, he knows nothing is going to come easy in the Big Six again.
"We know Rock Island (JaMir Price) and Moline (Deonte Billups) both have a Division I guy along with a lot of talent around them," Reynolds said. "Quincy is going to be good again. UT has some great size and talent, and Alleman is going to be better. It's going to be a tight and fun race."
Moline
Looking forward to a full season?: Maroons' fans got a small glimpse of Harrison Bey-Buie on the basketball court in the postseason last March. Then, they got a full season of watching him on the football field this fall. What will they see next?
"Harrison is just a really tough competitor," Taylor said. "He won't back down to anyone, and that's the number one thing about him. We saw him compete with injuries in the football season and keep going hard. We look forward to a full season with him."
Quincy
How to replace your floor general?: The statistics were just a part of what Aaron Shoot brought to the Quincy Blue Devils last season. With Shoot graduated, Quincy coach Andy Douglas has to find someone to run the show this season.
"You don't replace an Aaron Shoot, honestly," Douglas said. "A guy like that comes around once in a long, long time. We looked at his stats and realize he could have scored more, had more rebounds or had more assists, but we never asked him to do that. What I look at is we have had a line of point guards in my tenure, and they have all learned from the previous guy. I'm hoping someone is ready to do that this season."
Rock Island
Does size matter?: The Rocks will have a roster that includes eight players who are 6-foot-3 or taller and three juniors who stand 6-4, 6-5 and 6-7. That size, plus three guards who either started or played a lot of minutes last year, would seem to be a good start to a team.
"Guards are so important at all levels of the game, but especially in high school basketball," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "Still, you hear the old phrase, 'You can't teach height,' and that is very true. It is nice to have some big guys to go with the guards we have back. It will give us some real versatility in lineups we use."
United Township
What makes UT a better team this season? “I feel like the last eight months that the time and effort our guys have put into the gym and weight room has been amazing," said UT coach Ryan Webber. "Not one or two, but all of them have put in relentless, tireless effort. Every one of them has made themselves better.”