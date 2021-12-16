Six story lines heading into the Genesis Shootout

The bi-state bragging rights battle is back.
After the COVID-19 pandemic squelched last year's Genesis Shootout, the boys basketball showcase returns Saturday.
It marks the 27th edition of the event, the 20th played at Augustana College's Carver Center.
The seven-game Shootout commences at 10 a.m. with Alleman facing Davenport West and concludes with Moline squaring off against North Scott around 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for the entire day.
Here is a look at six storylines to follow:
Can Illinois end the streak?
The last time the Illinois side was able to win the event was 2014, but the talent level on this year's Western Big 6 squads arguably is the best it has been in years.
Moline guard Brock Harding is only a junior, but Division I teams have already reached out and several have offered.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers, Baker Beal and Marieon Anderson are all capable of putting together double-double performances.
Geneseo's Bristol Lewis is emerging as one of the better players in the league and Sterling, which will play in its first Genesis Shootout (replacing Riverdale) has played well to begin the year.
Iowa leads the all-time event 13-11-2, with a 76-74 edge in games won.
Quite an appetizer
As of Friday, Iowa Class 4A eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley is the only undefeated team among the 14 schools participating.
The Spartans, coming off a 19-win season and a trip to the state quarterfinals, have opened the year with wins over Iowa City Liberty, North Scott, Assumption and Davenport North.
Still stingy on the defensive end, PV has more offensive firepower than previous seasons. The Spartans have had three players score more than 20 points in a game already this season in Ryan Dolphin, Joel Lawlor and Connor Borbeck.
Coach Steve Hillman's program is 9-1 all-time in the Shootout, including a current six-game win streak.
That will be put to the test against state-ranked Rock Island in the penultimate game at 6:45 p.m.
Rock Island averages 83 points per game and is led by Nimmers. The individual point record at the Genesis Shootout is 34, set by UT's Tray Buchanan in 2016, but it'll be on watch when Nimmers takes the floor. He averaged 30.3 points in Rock Island's past three games and set a new school record with a 45-point performance last Saturday. Beal and Anderson also have had multiple 15-plus point games this season.
The finale
Moline and North Scott are meeting for the fourth time in the last eight years of this event, with the Lancers winning two of the previous three matchups.
There is no secret to what Moline will throw at North Scott. The Maroons will try to go quick, pressure at half-court and send Harding driving to the basket. Seniors Kyle Taylor and Rob Pulliam, and junior Grant Welch can also be difference makers, but the Maroons are a small team that wants to play fast and light up the scoreboard. Harding is the most recruited player at the event, with multiple Division I offers. Moline is ranked 10th in Class 4A.
With the exception of a blowout loss to PV, North Scott has squeaked out wins over Bettendorf, Clinton and Western Dubuque. Coach Shamus Budde's team is led by twins, Drew and Cole Kilburg, along with All-Metro football captain Oliver Hughes. With Moline's lack of interior size, what type of impact can 6-foot-10 junior Caden Dewey have in this game?
Has UTHS figured it out?
The Panthers have had a roller coaster season, to say the least. United Township was regarded as one of the league favorites at the beginning of the season, and looked the part in its 4-0 start, but then everything fell apart.
Coach Ryan Webber had to leave for an illness and the Panthers dropped five straight games. UT won its first game in over two weeks Tuesday with a 63-46 victory over Riverdale. UT will need Darius Rogers and Mahki Johnson, both all-conference members last season, to play well to defeat Assumption (2-2).
Early momentum
In recent years, Iowa has prevailed in the event because of its dominance early in the day. The Iowa side is 17-3 in the first four games of the Shootout dating back to 2015.
While Illinois has strong teams on the back end this year, can it pluck a win or two early in the day?
Alleman hasn't won this season and will have a tough time doing so against Davenport West. Geneseo, led by Lewis, should be in a competitive game against Davenport North. Lewis has averaged 20-plus points per game this season, including a 40-point game against Kewanee.
Sterling, which has three sophomores in its rotation, is led by three-year starter J.P. Schilling. He has recorded career highs of 25 and 31 points in back-to-back games this season. The Golden Warriors face Davenport Central, which has dropped three of its first four games.
Bettendorf and Galesburg are playing for the fourth time in the last six Shootouts. The Silver Streaks are quite experienced with twin brothers and three-year starters Alex and Dre Egipciaco. The Bulldogs counter with one of the better sophomores in the Q-C in 6-6 Caden Wilkins, who had 30 points in Tuesday's victory over Central.
Coming full circle
There have been five individuals to play and be a head coach in the Genesis Shootout — Budde, Joe Ewen, Marc Polite, Duffy Conroy and Matt Fitzpatrick. Three names will be added to that list Saturday.
Davenport Central's Ryan Hill, Davenport North's Marquez Davis and Galesburg's Chad Thompson will make their Shootout head coaching debuts. All three played high school ball at the school they're coaching.
Hill and Thompson were victorious in their senior seasons. The Blue Devils beat United Township by a point in 2004 and Galesburg walloped Bettendorf by 20 in 2010. Davis, meanwhile, saw his North team fall to Rock Island in the 2006 Shootout.