Sizzling Red Storm set for LTC Tourney title shot

KEWANEE — Seeded fifth at the Lincoln Trail Conference boys' basketball tournament despite sitting atop the standings, the United Red Storm have been a team on a mission for the past week.

In Friday night's final round of pool play action at Wethersfield High School, United moved another step closer to its first conference tournament championship by beating Galva 70-53.

“We're definitely a lot better than a No. 5 seed; I think a lot of people underestimated us,” said United senior guard Evan Wynne, who led a balanced Red Storm attack with 19 points as his club maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest.

“We had high hopes coming into this season; we felt we'd be better. We've got a lot of guys with offensive skills, but the big thing for us is, we're winning with defense.”

In addition to Wynne's efforts, the Red Storm (19-5) got 14 points from Declan Flynn. Nolan Leffler and Jacob Dutton followed with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

That kind of balance has been instrumental not only in United's tourney run, but in its 5-0 LTC regular-season mark that has it in first place.