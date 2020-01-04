Slow start nearly costs top-ranked Assumption boys

A flat first half nearly cost the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team in a Saturday afternoon contest against Western Dubuque.
But the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A found energy on the defensive end in the second half and got some huge plays from the bench to rally and eventually take down the Bobcats, 50-41, in a non-conference game in the Knights' gym.
Assumption (7-0) found itself down 27-20 at halftime after committing 11 turnovers and looking generally lifeless on the offensive end of the floor. Sean Peeters had 16 points for the hosts but the only other Assumption player with a field goal in the first half was Matt Tallman, who had a 3-pointer.
Meanwhile, Dylan Johnson had 15 points in the first half and Garrett Baumhover had points as the Bobcats (2-5) looked stronger than a two-win team. Western Dubuque also seemed to have more energy, even after playing on Friday night.
Knights junior guard Dayne Hodge said Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick had some choice words for his team during the halftime break.
"Coach drew up a good game plan for us but we didn't just didn't come out with any energy, and it showed," Hodge said of the first-half performance. "Coach got on us in the locker room and put a little fire into us. We came together and decided that if we want to play like the No. 1 in the state, we have to bring it in the second half."
The Knights did just that, and it started on the defensive end of the floor. Assumption clamped down on Johnson, who led the visitors with 18 points, holding him to 1-for-7 shooting in the second half. The hosts got big rebounds from Tyler Maro and Finn Oppenheimer, and Tallman took a charge in a key stretch in the third quarter.
That energy also got the offense going. Hodge led the way by nailing three 3-pointers during an eight minute-stretch between the middle of the third and fourth quarters. Assumption outscored the Bobcats 21-2 during that time to turn a 34-24 deficit into a 45-36 lead with 3:31 left in the contest.
Western Dubuque tried to use full-court pressure to get back in the game, but Hodge, Assumption's point guard, assisted on several run-out baskets and added a breakaway layup of his own as the Knights held off the visitors. Hodge had all 11 of his points in the second half. Peeters finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds for the winners.
"We just played with a little more grit and intensity in the second half, and that was huge," Hodge said.
Fitzpatrick was pleased that his team responded and came away with the win, but added it looked far from being worthy of its No. 1 ranking.
"We played hard, but I am not sure we are the No. 1 team in the state. It is nice to learn through winning, but this thing has a really long ways to go," Fitzpatrick said. "I think the guys understand that, but we are preparing ourselves to play really good teams. We still have to get all our guys on the same page and, as coach, I am not doing a very good job right now. There is a lot of potential here, but I am not quite sure we are the No. 1 team in the state right now."
Both Hodge and Fitzpatrick said that if the Knights come out like they did Saturday during Tuesday's showdown with North Scott for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, it won't have a similar ending.
"That is a huge game, but we have to get back to practice on Monday and really work on some things," Hodge said.