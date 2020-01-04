Slow start nearly costs top-ranked Assumption boys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Knights did just that, and it started on the defensive end of the floor. Assumption clamped down on Johnson, who led the visitors with 18 points, holding him to 1-for-7 shooting in the second half. The hosts got big rebounds from Tyler Maro and Finn Oppenheimer, and Tallman took a charge in a key stretch in the third quarter.

That energy also got the offense going. Hodge led the way by nailing three 3-pointers during an eight minute-stretch between the middle of the third and fourth quarters. Assumption outscored the Bobcats 21-2 during that time to turn a 34-24 deficit into a 45-36 lead with 3:31 left in the contest.

Western Dubuque tried to use full-court pressure to get back in the game, but Hodge, Assumption's point guard, assisted on several run-out baskets and added a breakaway layup of his own as the Knights held off the visitors. Hodge had all 11 of his points in the second half. Peeters finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds for the winners.

"We just played with a little more grit and intensity in the second half, and that was huge," Hodge said.

Fitzpatrick was pleased that his team responded and came away with the win, but added it looked far from being worthy of its No. 1 ranking.