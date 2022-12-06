Some kind of impressive: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep pounds Wyoming Midland 60-29

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned in a thorough domination of Wyoming Midland 60-29 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland squared off with January 7, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 2, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.