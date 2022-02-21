Some kind of impressive: Davenport Assumption pounds Maquoketa 66-41

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Maquoketa 66-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport Assumption darted in front of Maquoketa 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense breathed fire to a 34-11 lead over Maquoketa at the half.

The Knights' force showed as they carried a 58-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

