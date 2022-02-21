Some kind of impressive: Davenport Assumption pounds Maquoketa 66-41

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Maquoketa 66-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 15 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Assumption darted in front of Maquoketa 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense breathed fire to a 34-11 lead over Maquoketa at the half.
The Knights' force showed as they carried a 58-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.