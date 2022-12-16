 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Wellman Mid-Prairie pounds Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie rolled past Durant for a comfortable 66-22 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant squared off with February 8, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.

