Sophomore Henry powers Rockridge past Alleman in 2A Mercer County Regional

ALEDO — A “sluggish” defensive effort in the first half put the Rockridge boys basketball team behind early, but the Rockets locked down after the break against Alleman on Tuesday night as Nate Henry scored a game-high 31 points to open postseason play.
Second-seeded and seventh-ranked Rockridge topped 11th-seeded Alleman 53-46 in the Class 2A Mercer County Regional semifinal after trailing by double digits early on.
Alleman (4-28) went up 6-0 to start the game and led 20-11 after big man Rudy Glancey hit his first 3-pointer of the season. The Pioneers held a 27-23 halftime lead.
“We thought we came out sloppy on defense,” said Henry, a sophomore who scored 11 of his team’s 15 points in the second quarter and finished the game 13-of-18 from the field. “Our main talk at halftime was just to pick it up intensity-wise and get after them.”
Henry, who scored 29 points after the first quarter, was key to digging the Rockets out of the early hole.
“When we get in a rough patch, I always try to make a few shots and get our momentum up,” Henry said, “and get some energy on the team.”
The Rockets outscored Alleman 15-5 in the third quarter to take a six-point lead.
“Great defense helps with good offense, because we were able to force turnovers,” said Henry, whose team forced Alleman into 11 turnovers, with many coming in crunch time. “Defense wins championships, like they say. We struggled here a little bit, but hopefully we do better.”
Jenson Whiteman added 12 points and Cole Rusk had 10 rebounds and four points for the 26-5 Rockets, who advance to play in Friday’s regional final.
Alleman coach Kyle Murray said fatigue was a factor after his team battled to Monday’s 71-58 win over Sherrard as the offense was clicking. Alleman was 16-of-45 from the field, including just 5-of-14 on 3-pointers Tuesday.
“We were able to keep that energy we needed for that first half, and I think we just kind of wore down a little bit in the second half,” Murray said. “We’ve got to credit Rockridge. They’re a top team in the state for a reason. They put up the defensive pressure and were able to kind of flip the game on us.”
Senior Elijah Campos and sophomore Alec Ponder led Alleman with 13 points and Ryan Dockery-Jackson had eight off the bench.
Rusk did a good job of limiting things inside for Glancey, who took three shots and finished with four points.
Rockridge coach Andy Saey did not take Alleman lightly, and knew the Pioneers’ effort would be great.
“Their kids are athletic, they work hard and do a good job of playing at who they are,” Saey said. “We can’t be sluggish defensively … We’ve got to take care of the basketball and execute better.”
Murray said he challenged his team to disrupt Henry’s mid-range game, but he found his spots and used his 6-foot-4 frame to create shots.
“He buried some tough shots with a hand in his face,” Murray said. “He was the difference in the game.”
Despite the losing season, Murray was proud of the way his team battled.
“Personally, this was my favorite team to coach,” said Murray, a coach of 14 years. “This was my favorite group, just because of how hard they battled night in and night out. They were counted out all season and they went to the wire with Rockridge, so I’m really proud of this group.”