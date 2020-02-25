Sophomore Henry powers Rockridge past Alleman in 2A Mercer County Regional

ALEDO — A “sluggish” defensive effort in the first half put the Rockridge boys basketball team behind early, but the Rockets locked down after the break against Alleman on Tuesday night as Nate Henry scored a game-high 31 points to open postseason play.

Second-seeded and seventh-ranked Rockridge topped 11th-seeded Alleman 53-46 in the Class 2A Mercer County Regional semifinal after trailing by double digits early on.

Alleman (4-28) went up 6-0 to start the game and led 20-11 after big man Rudy Glancey hit his first 3-pointer of the season. The Pioneers held a 27-23 halftime lead.

“We thought we came out sloppy on defense,” said Henry, a sophomore who scored 11 of his team’s 15 points in the second quarter and finished the game 13-of-18 from the field. “Our main talk at halftime was just to pick it up intensity-wise and get after them.”

Henry, who scored 29 points after the first quarter, was key to digging the Rockets out of the early hole.

“When we get in a rough patch, I always try to make a few shots and get our momentum up,” Henry said, “and get some energy on the team.”

The Rockets outscored Alleman 15-5 in the third quarter to take a six-point lead.