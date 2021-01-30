Sophomore Watters sparks Central DeWitt to win over Davenport North

Central DeWitt’s Matthew Watters started off this basketball season on the sophomore team.
With Watters’ recent play, it has been hard to keep him off the court for the varsity team.
Watters turned in another solid performance on Saturday afternoon against Davenport North, putting up 11 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and grabbing two steals as the Sabers knocked off the Wildcats, 65-56, in North’s gym.
DeWitt’s varsity team was hit hard earlier in the season by COVID-19 quarantining, causing several varsity players to miss time. Just to have enough bodies, Sabers coach Grady Gallagher had to turn to younger players to help fill the void.
After what Watters has done, it is unlikely the sophomore will be returning to the lower levels.
“He has just worked really hard to get himself into our rotation,” Gallagher said of Watters. “If you know him, he is just a tireless worker, and he does all the right things off the court as well. His defense on (North’s) Jayden Houston was the best on our team, so Matt has taken advantage of his chance and made the most of it. He definitely has a bright future for us.”
The Sabers (7-7 overall, 5-5 MAC) were stagnant on offense early and trailed North 14-5 late in the first quarter when Watters entered the game. He quickly had a nice assist to Shawn Gilbert in the post and then later converted a three-point play on a put-back to help DeWitt pull within 16-10 after the first quarter.
Watters nailed a jumper in the lane to start the second quarter, sparking a 13-7 run which helped tie the score 23-all. He had two more assists in the second quarter and three rebounds.
“He certainly gave us a spark when we needed it,” Sabers senior Henry Bloom said of Watters. “But I’m not surprised because of how hard he works at his game.”
But Watters biggest play came with just under 3 minutes left in a contest that saw 10 lead changes in a nine-minute span of the third and fourth quarters. DeWitt held a 53-51 lead when Watters came off a down screen and buried a contested corner 3-pointer to give his team a 56-51 edge and all the momentum.
“We ran a play that didn’t quite work out and I didn’t have a ton of space and probably should not have shot it, but it felt good when it left my hand,” Watters said. “But I was glad to give my team a lift.”
Down five, the Wildcats suddenly lost their offensive touch, missing six straight shots at one point. Two free throws from Mehki Jacobs and a free throw and late lay-up from Houston were all the hosts could muster in the last 2:41 of the contest.
“Very athletic, very skilled but you just have to try and stay in front of him and get good position and make it tough,” Watters said of guarding Houston. “I try to bring energy to our team and do whatever it takes to win.”
After Watters’ 3, Bloom took it from there for the winners, making 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch and a running jumper in the lane.
“I’m used to it,” Bloom said of being at the foul line in big spots late. “You just have to focus.”
Houston led North with 18 points but it took 15 shots to get there. Quincy Wiseman added 13 points and Mike Lowery had four steals for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-5). Bloom finished with 20 points while Gilbert contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.
Wildcats coach Marc Polite said his team, after coming off a solid road win at Pleasant Valley on Friday night, could not convert offensively late.
“It was a back-and-forth game and (DeWitt) just made a few more plays and shots,” he said. “We lost our rhythm a little bit and couldn’t quite get it back. Give DeWitt credit, they made their free throws late. That’s the game of basketball sometimes, we have to take it as it comes and execute better down the stretch.”