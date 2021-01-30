Sophomore Watters sparks Central DeWitt to win over Davenport North

Central DeWitt’s Matthew Watters started off this basketball season on the sophomore team.

With Watters’ recent play, it has been hard to keep him off the court for the varsity team.

Watters turned in another solid performance on Saturday afternoon against Davenport North, putting up 11 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and grabbing two steals as the Sabers knocked off the Wildcats, 65-56, in North’s gym.

DeWitt’s varsity team was hit hard earlier in the season by COVID-19 quarantining, causing several varsity players to miss time. Just to have enough bodies, Sabers coach Grady Gallagher had to turn to younger players to help fill the void.

After what Watters has done, it is unlikely the sophomore will be returning to the lower levels.

“He has just worked really hard to get himself into our rotation,” Gallagher said of Watters. “If you know him, he is just a tireless worker, and he does all the right things off the court as well. His defense on (North’s) Jayden Houston was the best on our team, so Matt has taken advantage of his chance and made the most of it. He definitely has a bright future for us.”