Spartan boys hold off Blue Devils

CJ Ragins found himself in the right place at right time Tuesday night for the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team.
With Davenport Central in the midst of a second-half surge, the Spartans’ senior slipped between two Blue Devils, grabbed the rebound off a missed free throw by teammate Bryce Rubel and created a game-changing three-point play.
Ragins went up for the basket, was fouled and knocked down the free throw with 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining to turn a five-point lead into an eight-point advantage that lifted PV to a 43-35 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
"Big play, a real head’s up play that made a difference," Spartans coach Steve Hillman said.
That was illustrative of the game-to-game progress Hillman has been seeing for Pleasant Valley, six games into its season as it faced a Central team that was playing its delayed season opener.
The Spartans started quickly, knocking down seven of their first eight shots to open a 20-11 advantage when Jacob Townsend buried a shot with 4 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter to score three of his 21 points.
"It was a nice start for us and other than a little lull in the third quarter, I felt like we did some good things," Hillman said. "We were a better team tonight than we were a week ago and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish. If we can continue that into January and February, we’ll be in good shape."
Pleasant Valley led 24-13 at the break, but found itself in a 32-28 game heading into the fourth quarter as Central found some rhythm offensively and intensity on the defensive end.
A pair of baskets by Donovan Wakefield and a 3-pointer by Josh Howlett allowed the Blue Devils to chip away at the Spartans’ lead.
"The second half, I felt like we came out and played some decent basketball. The first half, we were a little wide eyed. We looked like a team playing its first game," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "There was a lot of nervous energy out there the first two quarters."
Wurdinger liked the way his team competed in the second half.
"We’ve only had five, six practices together and we really haven’t a chance to put some of our pressure stuff in yet, but our guys came out in the third quarter and played," Wurdinger said. "We brought the type of energy we needed. It was something we can build on."
Howlett led the Blue Devils with 12 points while Kaden Johnson contributed 10.
Four points was as close as Central (0-1, 0-1 MAC) would get, pulling within 34-30 on a basket by Wakefield before Rubel took his only shot of the game.
He connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:48 left in the game to give Pleasant Valley (4-2, 3-2) a 37-30 lead that stuck until a basket by Niiziar Rogers pulled the Blue Devils within five just under a minute later.
Ragins stepped in to prevent Central from getting any closer.
"They made a couple of plays down the stretch that made a difference, plays that a team six games into its season would make," Wurdinger said. "We’ll get there."