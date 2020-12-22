Spartan boys hold off Blue Devils

Pleasant Valley led 24-13 at the break, but found itself in a 32-28 game heading into the fourth quarter as Central found some rhythm offensively and intensity on the defensive end.

A pair of baskets by Donovan Wakefield and a 3-pointer by Josh Howlett allowed the Blue Devils to chip away at the Spartans’ lead.

"The second half, I felt like we came out and played some decent basketball. The first half, we were a little wide eyed. We looked like a team playing its first game," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "There was a lot of nervous energy out there the first two quarters."

Wurdinger liked the way his team competed in the second half.

"We’ve only had five, six practices together and we really haven’t a chance to put some of our pressure stuff in yet, but our guys came out in the third quarter and played," Wurdinger said. "We brought the type of energy we needed. It was something we can build on."

Howlett led the Blue Devils with 12 points while Kaden Johnson contributed 10.

Four points was as close as Central (0-1, 0-1 MAC) would get, pulling within 34-30 on a basket by Wakefield before Rubel took his only shot of the game.