Spartans battle their way to substate final

The cuts on the face of Matt Mickle showed what kind of battle it was Friday night between Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central.
But the smile on Mickle's face also showed the toughness Pleasant Valley showed in pulling out a 59-47 victory over the Blue Devils in a Class 4A substate semifinal at George Marshall Gym.
The Spartans (13-10) advance to the substate final where they will face Iowa City West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Iowa City Liberty High School.
Mickle had 15 points and also grabbed nine rebounds, including six defensive boards for PV. Sophomore Ryan Dolphin gave the visitors the offense they needed in the first half by knocking down two 3-pointers and four mid-range jumpers. His 14 first-half points allowed PV to hold a 31-19 lead at halftime. Dolphin led the Spartans with 19 points for the game.
But it was Pleasant Valley's tenacity on the glass and ability to keep Central's driving guards from doing too much damage that was the difference. The Spartans out-rebounded Central, 31-18, and held the Blue Devils to a 11-for-45 shooting performance from the floor.
John Miller had 18 points and Emarion Ellis finished with 16, but only three other Central players scored in the game and none were close to double figures.
"This feels amazing and we came here and felt like we owed them one after losing the first time (a 39-19 Central win). But we came out and executed defensively and worked together as a team," Mickle said. "It was physical game but it was fun to be a part of. But we had the determination on the boards and we just wanted it more."
Things did not look great for PV early as top scorer Jacob Townsend picked up two fouls before the three-minute mark of the first quarter and only played six minutes the entire first half.
But the Spartans got big buckets from Dolphin, Mickle, Joey Borbeck and Carter Cline to lead 14-8 after the first quarter. Dolphin really heated up in the second quarter, scoring 10 points including Pleasant Valley's last eight. Central went 5-for-24 in the first half, including going 3-for-13 from 3-point range.
You have free articles remaining.
"I have been struggling a little bit recently but when that first one (running one-hander in the lane) went down, it gave me a ton of confidence," Dolphin said. "Things really got going after that."
Dolphin said the defense had to communicate — no small feat in the echoing loudness of George Marshall — when Central's guards tried to drive to the basket. The Blue Devils finished with seven 2-point field goals and just six second-chance points.
"We just had to get in gaps and keep them out of the lane because they were trying to get to the line each time," Dolphin said. "But we have confidence and we play together as team and we did that. It's just toughness and wanting it more."
Despite the visitors being in control the entire game, Central was still only trailing 47-41 after two foul shots by Ellis with 4 minutes and 16 seconds left in the contest. The hosts really started to turn up the pressure from there. There were 13 fouls called on both teams in the fourth quarter, including nine on Central.
But the Spartans kept their cool and finished 14-for-17 from the free-throw line in the final quarter. The Blue Devils (15-7) also missed their last five field goals of the game from the four-minute mark on.
Central coach Craig Wurdinger said he was proud of his team's 15-win season but added it was tough way to go out. Central went 21-for-30 from the free throw line for the game but missed three front ends of one-and-ones in the fourth quarter.
"We didn't shoot the ball well, we didn't make our free throws and we got out-rebounded," Wurdinger said. "To me, it was pretty simple how we lost. We had some chances but didn't convert and (PV) made some big plays and made some big shots. I told the seniors I was proud of them. They finished second in the league and had a good run. I was very proud of the season and what they accomplished."
Cline had nine points for the Spartans while Townsend did had five points, all on free throws, and finished with eight rebounds. But Jack Donahue, Seth Clausen and CJ Ragins also made huge contributions for PV's biggest win of the season. Dolphin said the team is playing its best when it matters most.
"This has been an up-and-down year for sure but after this, we have all the confidence in the world," Dolphin said. "Nobody wants to play us right now."