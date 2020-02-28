Spartans battle their way to substate final

Things did not look great for PV early as top scorer Jacob Townsend picked up two fouls before the three-minute mark of the first quarter and only played six minutes the entire first half.

But the Spartans got big buckets from Dolphin, Mickle, Joey Borbeck and Carter Cline to lead 14-8 after the first quarter. Dolphin really heated up in the second quarter, scoring 10 points including Pleasant Valley's last eight. Central went 5-for-24 in the first half, including going 3-for-13 from 3-point range.

"I have been struggling a little bit recently but when that first one (running one-hander in the lane) went down, it gave me a ton of confidence," Dolphin said. "Things really got going after that."

Dolphin said the defense had to communicate — no small feat in the echoing loudness of George Marshall — when Central's guards tried to drive to the basket. The Blue Devils finished with seven 2-point field goals and just six second-chance points.

"We just had to get in gaps and keep them out of the lane because they were trying to get to the line each time," Dolphin said. "But we have confidence and we play together as team and we did that. It's just toughness and wanting it more."