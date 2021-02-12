Spartans bury Bulldogs early

Bettendorf had two possessions in the first quarter that lasted longer than a minute because there were not many offensive options.

The Bulldogs had four shot attempts in the first quarter and only had a Spencer DelVecchio 3-pointer for their points in the first eight minutes. The hosts also had four turnovers as PV led 11-3 after one quarter.

“Our defense in the first quarter was really critical because it just set the tone for the game,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “I just liked the edge our guys came out with and if we can start games like that, with that kind of defensive intensity, we're going to be fine. We just cut off lanes of penetration and blocked guys out. It was a terrific effort.”

The hosts righted the ship a bit in the second quarter, getting within 18-10 after a couple of baskets from Gevez Lee-Webster, including a 3-pointer. But the Spartans held the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the half while getting buckets from Townsend, Joel Lawlor and free throws from Dolphin.

The Bulldogs' last six possessions of the half were four missed shots and two turnovers. For the first half, the Bulldogs made only three of its 15 field goal attempts. Pleasant Valley also outrebounded Bettendorf for the game, 24-15.