Spartans bury Bulldogs early

The Pleasant Valley boys basketball team was not going to give rival Bettendorf any hope of an upset on Friday night.
Playing in the Bulldogs’ gym, the Spartans raced out to a 9-0 lead and took control early with a smothering defensive effort that led to an eventual 56-37 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
More importantly, the 10th-ranked team in Class 4A also kept its two-game lead in the conference race, improving to 15-3 overall and 11-3 in the MAC. Bettendorf fell to 3-8 overall and in conference.
On the first possession of the game, the visitors missed a 3-point attempt but Joey Borbeck and CJ Ragins kept the play alive with three offensive rebounds. Borbeck eventually turned the last rebound into a three-point play after finishing near the rim.
After a Bulldogs’ turnover, Borbeck then converted another three-point play in the lane to push it to 6-0. After a steal from Matt Mickle, Ryan Dolphin drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key for the 9-0 edge.
“Joey had two huge (three-point plays) to get us going,” PV senior Jacob Townsend said. “That really got us focused mentally and gave us momentum.”
From there, it was the defense that was impressive. Bettendorf’s quick guards had hardly any room to drive in the lane or get to the basket.
Bettendorf had two possessions in the first quarter that lasted longer than a minute because there were not many offensive options.
The Bulldogs had four shot attempts in the first quarter and only had a Spencer DelVecchio 3-pointer for their points in the first eight minutes. The hosts also had four turnovers as PV led 11-3 after one quarter.
“Our defense in the first quarter was really critical because it just set the tone for the game,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “I just liked the edge our guys came out with and if we can start games like that, with that kind of defensive intensity, we're going to be fine. We just cut off lanes of penetration and blocked guys out. It was a terrific effort.”
The hosts righted the ship a bit in the second quarter, getting within 18-10 after a couple of baskets from Gevez Lee-Webster, including a 3-pointer. But the Spartans held the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the half while getting buckets from Townsend, Joel Lawlor and free throws from Dolphin.
The Bulldogs' last six possessions of the half were four missed shots and two turnovers. For the first half, the Bulldogs made only three of its 15 field goal attempts. Pleasant Valley also outrebounded Bettendorf for the game, 24-15.
Ragins led the way for the winners with seven boards while Townsend added five rebounds.
“It was great team defense,” Townsend said. “Everybody was helping out, making sure to be in good position if someone got beat on a drive.”
Townsend helped make sure there would be no rally in the second half.
The senior had several strong drives to the basket and scored six of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter. Lawlor added a three-point play with one second left in the third quarter to give the winners its biggest lead of the game at 37-19 at the end of three quarters.
“I just try to go strong to the basket but my guys put me in good spots with good passes,” Townsend said of his offensive night.
He added it just feels good to be back in his second game after missing the previous four games.
“I wanted to be out there with my teammates the whole time,” Townsend said of missing action. “I watched when I could and tried to help in other ways.”
Dolphin finished with 14 points while Borbeck added 12 points and four boards.
For the Bulldogs, Caden Wilkins had seven points while Lee-Webster finished with five points. Landon Butler had four points, four rebounds and two steals for Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 37
PLEASANT VALLEY (15-3, 11-3) -- Ryan Dolphin 4 5-6 14, Joey Borbeck 5 2-2 12, Jacob Townsend 6 3-6 15, Matt Mickle 0 0-0 0, CJ Ragins 2 0-0 4, Joel Lawlor 2 2-4 7, Bryce Rubel 0 0-0 0, Zach Boekhoff 0 0-0 0, Carson Knebel 2 0-0 4, Alex Hunter 0 0-0 0, J.T. Muszalski 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-18 56.
BETTENDORF (3-8, 3-8) -- Cameron Figgs 1 0-0 3, Spencer DelVecchio 1 0-0 3, Tynan Numkena 0 1-2 1, Caden Wilkins 3 1-3 7, Landon Butler 2 0-1 4, TJ Bogan 0 2-2 2, Maurice Wynn 0 2-2 2, Gevez Lee-Webster 2 0-0 5, Jaden Tyler 2 0-0 4, Jackson Gross 0 0-0 0, Everett Parker 2 0-0 6, Luke Carroll 0 0-0 0, Ayden O’Neal 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-10 37.
Pleasant Valley 11 13 13 19 - 56
Bettendorf 3 7 9 18 - 37
Three-point field goals: Pleasant Valley 2 (Dolphin, Lawlor). Bettendorf 5 (Parker 2, Figgs, DelVecchio, Lee-Webster). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 12, Bettendorf 16. Fouled out – Numkena.