Spartans' defense shines again

Pleasant Valley’s performance in Thursday’s regular-season finale showed exactly why head coach Steve Hillman thinks his squad will be dangerous when postseason play begins next week.

His seventh-ranked Spartans, who entered Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against Central DeWitt leading Class 4A in points allowed per game at 34.7, had another sparkling defensive performance in their 45-25 win over the Sabers.

“It does take the pressure off for the postseason because we’re going in playing defense, and that’s our strength,” Hillman said. “We don’t have to go out and do extraordinary things. We just have to be solid in the things that we do well.”

Pleasant Valley (17-3, 13-3 MAC) played pesky defense all night long, but especially during a stretch at the end of the first quarter in which the Spartans took control of the game.

Central DeWitt (11-10, 8-7 MAC) led 5-4 after a Kaiden Muhl 3-pointer, but Pleasant Valley held the Sabers scoreless for the final five minutes and 29 seconds of the first quarter. Central DeWitt came up empty on their final eight possessions of the period, and the Spartans led 15-5 after eight minutes of play.