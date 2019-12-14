Spartans down Panthers to continue Shootout success

UT (4-4) was 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. In the second half, the Panthers missed 11 of 13 shots inside 5 feet of the basket.

It has been problem for the Panthers in the opening month of the season.

“It is the story of our team,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “We just can’t put the ball in the basket consistently and it is costing us games.

“It is hard to pitch a perfect game every night out.”

Eventually, Townsend found some room to maneuver inside.

The 6-foot-4 junior, who has been plagued by foul trouble at times this season, scored 14 of PV’s 21 points in the second half.

He had three baskets and two free throws in the Spartans’ fourth-quarter surge that turned the game into a double-digit lead.

“Zone defense is something we haven’t gone up against too many times this year,” Townsend said. “When we were able to slow down and get it inside, that’s where we had the advantage.”

Hillman, in particular, was pleased with his team’s defense.

The Spartans held the Panthers to 28.6 percent shooting. UT had nobody in double figures.