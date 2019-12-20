Spartans find a rhythm, fight off Falcons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

West continued to battle.

Winston, who scored 17 of his points in the final two quarters, joined John Michael Thornton and Jermaine Gardner in hitting fourth-quarter baskets which positioned the Falcons to pull within 56-53 on an Elijah Hollingshed basket with just under one minute remaining.

“We missed a couple of shots, missed a couple of assignments that ultimately were the difference, but I liked the fight I saw from my guys all the way until the end. We went on the road and battled one of the top teams in our conference to the finish," West coach David Robinson said.

"We can take some confidence from this game, learn from it and come back after the (holiday) break an even better team."

Winston knocked down 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range in an effort complemented by 13 points from Thornton.

But, Cline and Dolphin denied the Falcons (2-3, 0-3 MAC) any more than that.

They finished off the Spartans’ 14-of-19 game at the line by hitting four free throws in the over the final :23 to give Pleasant Valley its first conference victory of the season.