Spartans find a rhythm, fight off Falcons

When the shots weren’t falling during the first half of Friday’s game against Davenport West, Pleasant Valley boys basketball coach Steve Hillman had four words of advice for the Spartans.
Stay confident.
Keep shooting.
Ultimately, that proved to be the difference in helping PV hold off the Falcons 60-56 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game.
"We’ve continued to defend the way we have wanted to, but with a young team and players adjusting to new roles, the offense has taken some time," Hillman said. "It was good to see some shots start to fall."
Late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Spartans found some offensive rhythm, allowing Pleasant Valley to fight off West, which maintained a 38-37 lead when Jamal Winston knocked down three of his game-high 24 points with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Ryan Dolphin and Carter Cline, who combined on a 9-of-13 game from 3-point range, sent the Spartans on an 11-1 run which pushed Pleasant Valley in front for good.
Dolphin hit open looks from behind the arc on consecutive possessions in the final 2:06 of the third quarter to send PV into the fourth with a 43-39 advantage.
Cline followed with a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as the Spartans built a lead which reached 48-39 on a pair of free throws by CJ Ragins with 6:32 remaining.
West continued to battle.
Winston, who scored 17 of his points in the final two quarters, joined John Michael Thornton and Jermaine Gardner in hitting fourth-quarter baskets which positioned the Falcons to pull within 56-53 on an Elijah Hollingshed basket with just under one minute remaining.
“We missed a couple of shots, missed a couple of assignments that ultimately were the difference, but I liked the fight I saw from my guys all the way until the end. We went on the road and battled one of the top teams in our conference to the finish," West coach David Robinson said.
"We can take some confidence from this game, learn from it and come back after the (holiday) break an even better team."
Winston knocked down 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range in an effort complemented by 13 points from Thornton.
But, Cline and Dolphin denied the Falcons (2-3, 0-3 MAC) any more than that.
They finished off the Spartans’ 14-of-19 game at the line by hitting four free throws in the over the final :23 to give Pleasant Valley its first conference victory of the season.
Dolphin led the Spartans (4-3, 1-3) with 21 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and Cline scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help PV stay within a 25-24 score at the break.
"Cline and Dolphin hit some big shots for us, especially in the second half," Hillman said, referencing his team’s 10-of-20 shooting in the final two quarters after a 7-of-22 start from the field.
"They stayed with it, kept working and doing what we wanted them to do. In the end, that confidence they had in their shots paid off for us."