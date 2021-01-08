Spartans get defensive, rally past Bulldogs

On a night when every ounce of offense was seemingly a struggle, there was no panic in Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans simply defended their way to a 38-27 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over Bettendorf on Friday.

PV overcame a 12-3 deficit early in the second quarter to slowly, but steadily take control of the game while limiting the Bulldogs to nine points in the second half.

The Spartans pulled within 18-17 by halftime and opened a 28-23 edge through three quarters before finishing things off by hitting 8-of-10 free throws to pull away from a 30-27 lead in the final 1 minute, 26 seconds.

"It wasn’t the start we wanted, but we knew to get back in it we had to get stops," PV guard Ryan Dolphin said. "Defense was the only way."

The Spartans put themselves in that spot with a slow start.

Shots weren’t falling and even free throws were a struggle in the opening quarter. Pleasant Valley hit just three of the eight shots they attempted at the line in the first quarter as Bettendorf rode the strength of a pair of 3-point baskets by Maurice Wynn to build a 10-3 lead.