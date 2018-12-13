Free throws matter.
Just ask the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team.
The Spartans connected on 15-of-16 attempts from the foul line over the final 2 minutes, 17 seconds Thursday to hold off Davenport West 67-57 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference battle at West.
"All the work you put in at the line over the years, it’s games like this when it pays off. We needed every free throw we could get," said PV junior Jacob Parker, whose 6-of-6 effort down the stretch was matched by Carter Duwa.
The Falcons forced the issue.
West, which had trailed 17-4 early late in the opening quarter, used the hot second-half shooting touch of Malik Westerfield to play its way back into the game.
Westerfield scored all of his game-high 25 points in the final two quarters, knocking down seven straight shots from the field at one point as the Falcons clawed their way back from a 48-37 deficit early in the fourth frame.
West pulled within 50-45 with three minutes left in the game and trailed 52-47 following a Westerfield basket with 2:07 to play.
The Falcons had the ball in their hands down five in both scenarios, but a steal by Cade Collier ended one possession and West turned the ball over on the other at the onset of PV’s parade to the free throw line.
"There wasn’t anything easy about this, but I feel like it was a good game for us to play," Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. "West does a great job of scrambling on defense and constantly comes at you with double teams. They make it really difficult on you and there’s a lot we can take from this."
West coach David Robinson believes the Falcons will have an opportunity to grow from the experience as well.
"PV stepped up at the line down the stretch to get the win, but I think our guys are seeing that we can hang with some of the better teams in the MAC," Robinson said.
“We rattled them a bit with our defense, played our way back into the game, but the execution we needed on a couple of possessions wasn’t there or we could have made things really interesting. We’re getting lessons in understanding how precious every possession is. Once we work through that, and I believe we will, good things will follow."
With the way they competed, the Falcons (0-5, 0-4 MAC) put Pleasant Valley in a position Hillman believes will become familiar territory for his team this season.
"We’re not the type of team that is going to blow anybody out," Hillman said. "We’re going to have be strong with the ball, stay organized and play the way we need to play, and for the most part, we did that down the stretch."
Duwa led a group of three Spartans in double figures, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the first half to help Pleasant Valley (4-1, 3-1) build a 34-23 halftime advantage.
Hunter Snyder added 15 and Parker had 11 to go with nine rebounds.
"It was a good team win for us and we needed to play a good team game," Parker said. "West competed from beginning to end. We got off to a good start in the first quarter, and we needed that with the way they pressured and defended. They made us earn it."
And Pleasant Valley did just that, one free throw at a time.