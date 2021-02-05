Spartans lock down Blue Devils to keep MAC lead

Borbeck knew that he had to fill a bit of a different role with Townsend out.

“When you’re missing a key player, everyone has to step up and put the effort in,” Borbeck said. “It can’t just be one guy scoring 25, everyone has to put in the work on defense, offense and rebounding. We did what we had to do tonight.”

That mentality wasn’t new to Pleasant Valley. It is something the Spartans have tried to employ all season.

“Tonight we played solid basketball and we weren’t selfish,” Hillman said. “We stuck to the fundamentals against a pretty good defensive team, and when you can rebound like that you have to take advantage.”

Tracy Hayslett was the leading scorer for Central, going 4-for-6 from the field for eight points and he also had a rebound and a steal. Niiziar Rogers, who exploded for 30 points last Friday against Bettendorf, was held to just four points.

Both teams were in foul trouble throughout the game. Pleasant Valley had 16 fouls and Central was called for 21.

The defensive intensity on both sides was very apparent throughout the game. The Spartans held the Blue Devils to 14 points in the first half, and Borbeck says that’s part of the Pleasant Valley identity.

“We play pretty slow at times, and we aren’t going to score a lot every night,” Borbeck said. “We had good possessions that we were able to score on and we held them without momentum when we could.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0