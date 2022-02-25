Spartans overcome Falcons, sluggish first half to remain unbeaten

When his team played eight days ago at Central DeWitt, Pleasant Valley High School head basketball coach Steve Hillman was more than just mildly concerned about what followed.

The reward for finishing the season unbeaten was a nice long layoff — eight days to be exact. Hillman was concerned then and his concerns became reality in the first half of the Spartans Class 4A Substate 5 matchup against visiting Davenport West.

PV was sluggish, short on most shots and turned the ball over nearly a dozen times in the first half. That was just the first half, and fortunately for the Spartans, a second half followed.

Bolstered by 14 second-half points from senior Ryan Dolphin and the return from foul trouble by sophomore David Gorsline, Class 4A second-ranked PV recovered well enough to hold off West 60-46.

The Spartans earn a spot in Tuesday night's substate final in Muscatine against Burlington, a 63-53 winner over Iowa City West. West closed out its season 11-13.

“I think we all got into the locker room at halftime and took a big, deep breath,” Hillman said. “Obviously, we played really tight tonight and we haven’t done that in a long time. But it is somewhat expected with it being postseason basketball.”

Overcoming their own shooting woes and turnovers, the Spartans also had to overcome the stingy and somewhat suffocating defense from the Falcons.

“We tried to take and force the ball out of their guard’s hands and just attack,” West senior NaZion Caruthers said. “When we do that, it makes it hard on them and we just put on more pressure.”

PV (22-0) finally began to pull away in the early stages of the fourth quarter. A 7-2 run to end the third sparked by a long 3-pointer from Dolphin and a 3-point play by Gorsline — who had nine points — gave the Spartans their biggest lead of the night to that point at 35-29 after three quarters.

“I think we started to get our legs under us a little in the second half and just started to play like we are capable,” Gorsline said. “It was just different not having played in eight days and with some of our shots not falling. We just had to play through it.”

The run extended into the final quarter where a 9-2 burst pushed the Spartans over the top. A long 3-pointer by senior Bryce Rubel and layups by Dolphin and Connor Borbeck pushed the margin to 46-36 with 5:45 to play.

“The first quarter was a little rough and eight days off — it wasn’t going to look pretty,” said Dolphin who finished with a team-best 16 points. “We talked at halftime and knew what we needed to do to get the win and we did that.”

West made it tough sledding for PV through most of the game, forcing a season-high 16 turnovers with its aggressive trapping defense. But the toll of that high speed, high-intensity style, seemed to wear down the Falcons.

“I think we started to get tired in the second half,” Caruthers said. “We stopped following the game plan and things started to get away from us.”

Falcons leading scorer Jermaine Gardner closed out a terrific senior season with a game-best 18 points. Joel Lawlor added 14 points for PV.

