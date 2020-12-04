Spartans overcome 'ugly' offense to clip Sabers

Jacob Townsend described Friday night's game succinctly and accurately.

“Our offense is far from perfect right now,” he said. “Actually, it was pretty ugly.”

The Pleasant Valley High School boys’ basketball team, with four starters returning from a year ago, turned the ball over 17 times and went almost eight minutes without a field goal in its season opener.

It still prevailed.

Thanks to several key defensive stops late and just enough offense, PV clawed out a 48-41 non-conference victory over Central DeWitt at PV High School.

“That was a great team for us to play in Game 1,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “They’re just so physical, play so hard and keep coming at you. They exposed us in a lot of areas that we’ll have to tighten up.”

Despite all the offensive shortcomings, including no field goals the last 5½ minutes of the second quarter and almost the opening three minutes of the third, PV responded.

Henry Bloom buried a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and hit a corner jumper to start the fourth to draw Central DeWitt (1-1) within one. The Spartans rattled off the next seven points, five from junior Joel Lawlor.