Spartans overcome 'ugly' offense to clip Sabers

Jacob Townsend described Friday night's game succinctly and accurately.
“Our offense is far from perfect right now,” he said. “Actually, it was pretty ugly.”
The Pleasant Valley High School boys’ basketball team, with four starters returning from a year ago, turned the ball over 17 times and went almost eight minutes without a field goal in its season opener.
It still prevailed.
Thanks to several key defensive stops late and just enough offense, PV clawed out a 48-41 non-conference victory over Central DeWitt at PV High School.
“That was a great team for us to play in Game 1,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “They’re just so physical, play so hard and keep coming at you. They exposed us in a lot of areas that we’ll have to tighten up.”
Despite all the offensive shortcomings, including no field goals the last 5½ minutes of the second quarter and almost the opening three minutes of the third, PV responded.
Henry Bloom buried a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and hit a corner jumper to start the fourth to draw Central DeWitt (1-1) within one. The Spartans rattled off the next seven points, five from junior Joel Lawlor.
“I just felt like I should take some initiative,” Lawlor said. “I had only two points in the first half, so it was time to turn it up a little bit and help my team out.
“We knew in the fourth quarter we really had to pull it together and things started working for us.”
Still, the Sabers didn’t wilt.
Central DeWitt answered with nine of the next 12 points to pull within 43-41. It had an opportunity to even the game, but CJ Ragins blocked a John McConohy shot in the lane with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Townsend countered with a basket to make it 45-41. He and Lawlor made enough free throws for the Spartans to hang on.
“We have a lot of veteran guys who have played two or three years, but we’ve also got a couple guys that were out there for the first time,” Townsend said. “It was huge for them to stay poised in pressure situations like that.”
Townsend, despite first-half foul trouble, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Dolphin had 11 points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Lawlor closed with eight as did Bryce Rubel off the bench.
“When it got tight there, we settled down when we needed to and made a couple baskets to get some breathing room,” Hillman said.
Central DeWitt, which graduated four starters from last season’s Class 3A substate final team, hung around despite 16 turnovers and going 6 of 13 at the foul line. The Sabers also were 14 of 41 shooting (34%).
Bloom, just 3 of 13 shooting, had 10 points and four rebounds. Ben Mason and Jabrell Sandifer each had seven points and four rebounds.
The teams will play two scheduled conference games later in the season.
“I really like the mentality DeWitt plays with,” Hillman said. “I told our guys after the game, we have to have a little more of that confidence and play a little more like that. DeWitt showed me a lot of toughness tonight.”
Still, PV did enough and believes the finish is something it can build on moving into games against North Scott and Davenport Assumption next week.
“It was a great first game to really test us,” Lawlor said. “Now when we go play North Scott or (Assumption), it will make everything easier.”
