Spartans pull away from Muskies

They just needed a spark.
For the first three quarters of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Muscatine, Pleasant Valley struggled offensively, shooting an icy 25 percent from the field.
But then the Spartans, who thanks to some stout defense still found themselves ahead by five points heading into the fourth quarter, found a bit of offense. They hit seven of their first eight shots of the period and went on to defeat the Muskies 42-28 in Pleasant Valley’s regular-season finale.
“Honestly, I thought we were getting good shots the whole time and we were all working together well and moving the ball really well, but shots weren’t falling,” said Pleasant Valley senior Carter Cline, who scored 13 points in the senior night win. “Once one shot goes down, we all see it and morale gets up and we all get really excited for each other. That’s why shots started falling. It takes one big momentum play, and that’s what got us going.”
Cline opened the fourth quarter by driving into the lane and pulling up to hit a 12-footer, and after Muscatine’s Jacob Thomas answered with a layup at the other end, Jacob Townsend put back a missed shot for the Spartans. Ryan Dolphin hit a 3-pointer on a feed from Cline, and then a Dolphin steal led to a Jack Donahue layup.
After C.J. Ragins made a pair of free throws, Cline hit a 3-pointer and Dolphin nailed a baseline jumper that stretched Pleasant Valley’s lead to 38-20.
“When the ball goes in the basket, you can just see a little bit of relief and some confidence started flowing there a little bit,” Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said. “It’s been a struggle for us offensively, so when we do make baskets, it’s helpful. Cline hit a couple and Dolphin hit a couple from the perimeter that kind of boosted us a little bit.”
You have free articles remaining.
Cline and Townsend finished with 13 points apiece for Pleasant Valley (11-10, 6-10 MAC) and Dolphin scored all seven of his points in the second half.
Pleasant Valley only scored four points each in the first and third quarters but was able to scratch out the victory.
“That’s been us,” Hillman said. “Every game we’ve played there have been long stretches where we’ve had trouble scoring. Obviously we preach the other end of the floor. If you keep guarding and you keep rebounding, you can be successful, and our guys did that tonight. Even in the first half when it was really hard for us offensively, we were making it hard for Muscatine. That’s what you have to do until the ball goes in the hole for you.”
The Spartans held Muscatine (4-16, 3-12 MAC) to a season-low 28 points. The Muskies’ leading scorer, Noah Yahn, was held scoreless for the first time this season. Cline and Donahue hounded Yahn into an 0-for-9 shooting performance.
“That kid’s a really good player,” Cline said of Yahn. “All we’ve heard all week is he can shoot, so you’ve got to give him no space ever. Me and Donahue have been working all week at it, just getting all up in his space, giving him nothing easy. Sometimes I feel bad for him because I would hate it if people guarded me that way. It’s just not fun for them. I’m sure it was awful having someone that close all night.”
Josh Dieckman and Jacob Thomas scored seven points apiece for the Muskies, who lost their third straight.
“We’ve been struggling all year to try to find somebody to put the ball in the hole besides Noah,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “Everyone’s keyed in on Yahn. So when everyone locks in on him, it’s pretty tough.”
Pleasant Valley closed the regular season by winning five of its final seven games. The Spartans will open postseason play next Monday when they host Davenport West in a Class 4A Substate 5 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. PV won both regular-season meetings between the two schools.
“We feel good where we’re at,” Hillman said. “We’ve got a tough challenge Game 1 against West. We played them in two tight games. They’re really talented offensively, so we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”