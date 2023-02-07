There wasn’t anything easy about the double-digit victory Pleasant Valley took home from Davenport Central on Tuesday night.

The Spartans maintained their two-game lead in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball race with a 56-45 win but the Blue Devils forced PV to earn it down the stretch at George Marshall Gym.

“They came at us hard and it took us time to settle down and play PV basketball," Spartans senior Connor Borbeck said. “Once we did that, we put ourselves in a pretty good position."

A stout defense, strong work on the offensive boards and some fourth-quarter sharpshooting by Borbeck all made a difference in allowing Pleasant Valley to pull away to the win.

Central had a 31-29 lead when Charles Jones knocked down a shot with 2 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils hit just one field goal over the next six minutes as the Spartans pushed ahead to stay.

A basket by Coy Kipper tied the game at 31-31 late in the third quarter before a Cole Beinborn free throw with 1:40 remaining in the quarter provided PV with the 32-31 advantage it carried into the final quarter.

Borbeck knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the opening minutes of the quarter as part of a 14-2 run that left the Spartans in front 43-33 before Justin Pendelton buried a shot from behind the arc to pull the Blue Devils within seven.

A three-point play by Borbeck with 4:07 to go allowed PV to regain a 46-36 margin which grew to a dozen points when Max Schmeltzer scored the game’s next points, hitting two free throws with 2:34 remaining.

Borbeck scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, contributing to the Spartans’ 20-of-23 game at the free throw line by hitting all five of his attempts in the final quarter.

"The coaches always say when you have good shots, keep shooting them and in the fourth quarter, they started to fall," Borbeck said. "When you see them start to go in, it helps the confidence."

The effort helped Pleasant Valley finish off what coach Steve Hillman labeled a “solid" second half that followed an opening two quarters that ended in a 24-24 draw.

“We did a lot of good things in the second half," Hillman said. “In the first half, I didn’t think we played poorly but Central played well. They showed us why they beat Bettendorf and North Scott. That’s a good basketball team."

The Blue Devils (11-7, 9-6), led by a 17-point game from Jamarion Readus, used their quickness, athleticism and the defensive presence of 6-foot-8 Anthony Gott inside to create issues.

The Spartans countered by relentlessly attacking the boards, where Pleasant Valley (13-5, 13-2 MAC) enjoyed a 31-18 advantage.

“They crashed the glass hard and their second-chance points, they made a difference," Central coach Ryan Hill said. “They hit some big shots in the fourth quarter, too, but the way they rebounded really helped them."

Central found early success from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils’ Tsuirad Moore, Readus, Jones and Pendelton all hit from behind the arc in the game’s first 10 minutes as Central opened an 18-10 lead.

A 3-pointer by Caden Rubel and a three-point play by Schmeltzer positioned PV to take a 24-22 lead late in the final minute of the second quarter before a basket by Readus tied the game at the break.