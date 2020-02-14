Spartans rally late, top Bulldogs

The Spartans had opened a 33-29 lead on a pair of fouls shots by Matt Mickle with 5:59 to play, but the Bulldogs’ Harrison Bey-Buie knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a jumper to put Bettendorf in front 34-33 with 4:04 remaining.

A drive by Ethan Horner extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 36-33 and prompted a Pleasant Valley timeout.

Carter Cline buried a 3-pointer on the inbounds play to tie the score, a shot that Carter Furness answered to push Bettendorf back in front, 39-36, with 2:36 to go.

Townsend hit a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to pull PV within one.

He then swiped the inbounds pass and, following a timeout, spun and found himself open to hit a go-ahead jumper that gave the Spartans a 40-39 lead with 1:36 remaining.

"The coaches set up a couple of really good plays coming back in out of the timeouts, and we were able to execute them," said Townsend, who led all scorers with 14 points.

"We felt like we could do some things inside if we were able to pound the ball down low, and we were able to get that done. The fourth quarter, everybody did their part."