Spartans share the scoring in win over North to open MAC play

Elijah Wallace came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points as Pleasant Valley held off Davenport North 64-55 on Tuesday night to win its Mississippi Athletic Conference opener.

The defending MAC champions and preseason coaches poll favorites had balanced scoring to even their record at 1-1 and start 1-0 in the conference. Trevon Coney and Michael Harris caught fire late to make it interesting for the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1), but time ran out

The Spartans outscored North 29-19 in the fourth quarter.

Wallace, a 6-foot-5 junior forward went 6-of-8 from the field in providing a spark off PV's bench. Seven different Spartans scored at least six points and Coy Kipper had 11 for PV.

“Just move it around and get good shots,” Wallace said of the team’s collective approach. “Don’t take the first open one, move it to get a better shot.”

PV was clicking early and led 16-4 after one quarter and 25-18 at halftime. Wallace scored six points in a 20-18 third quarter swing to put PV up by nearly 20 points.

“I felt I played that role pretty well,” Wallace said of coming off the bench.

The Spartans looked to be firmly in control before Coney and Harris found their shooting rhythm in a big way. Harris scored 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter and Coney scored 10 in the final frame.

Nolan Mosier had eight of his 14 points in the fourth as the trio combined for 52 of the team’s 55 points. They took all but six of North’s shots from the field.

Harris made a tough shot inside to make it a seven-point game with 35 seconds left before PV finished it out.

“It was a good way to open MAC play with a win,” Wallace said, “but we’ve got work to do in practice this week to get ready for our game Friday against Bettendorf.”

PV’s unselfish approach made for multiple looks for nearly everyone who entered the game. David Gorsline scored nine points, Caden Rubel and Connor Borbeck scored eight, and Max Muszalski and Cole Beinborn scored six.

Beinborn’s offensive rebound and put back beat the third quarter buzzer to put PV up 19.

The Spartans had four players hit a 3-pointer and finished 5-of-18 from deep. They were also 9-of-11 at the line in the win and registered a 49 field goal percentage.

“It feels good to be on a team like this, where anyone can score,” Wallace said. “Whatever the points may be.”