Spartans survive Bulldog slowdown, advance to substate finals

Trailing visiting Bettendorf by one point in the final minute of Friday’s Class 4A Substate 6 semifinal and its season on the line, No. 5 Pleasant Valley looked to the one player who had had offensive success in the contest.

The Spartans got the ball to senior forward Jacob Townsend in the paint, and he spun and scored with 39 seconds left to give Pleasant Valley its first lead of the second half. From there, the Spartans hung on for a 21-19 win.

“We wanted to jam it inside,” Townsend said of the play that was drawn up in the previous timeout. “We’d been having success there all night, so we just wanted to go back to what we know and win the game.”

Townsend scored 15 of Pleasant Valley’s 21 points in the contest.

“Our guys were tight offensively. Jacob’s played in a lot of big games over his three years, and he stepped up for us,” Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said of Townsend. “It wasn’t any secret what we were doing. We were throwing the ball into post isolation, and he was getting triple-teamed at times and still making plays for us down there.”