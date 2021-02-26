Spartans survive Bulldog slowdown, advance to substate finals

Trailing visiting Bettendorf by one point in the final minute of Friday’s Class 4A Substate 6 semifinal and its season on the line, No. 5 Pleasant Valley looked to the one player who had had offensive success in the contest.
The Spartans got the ball to senior forward Jacob Townsend in the paint, and he spun and scored with 39 seconds left to give Pleasant Valley its first lead of the second half. From there, the Spartans hung on for a 21-19 win.
“We wanted to jam it inside,” Townsend said of the play that was drawn up in the previous timeout. “We’d been having success there all night, so we just wanted to go back to what we know and win the game.”
Townsend scored 15 of Pleasant Valley’s 21 points in the contest.
“Our guys were tight offensively. Jacob’s played in a lot of big games over his three years, and he stepped up for us,” Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said of Townsend. “It wasn’t any secret what we were doing. We were throwing the ball into post isolation, and he was getting triple-teamed at times and still making plays for us down there.”
Pleasant Valley’s defense gave Townsend the chance to win the game. After Bettendorf’s Maurice Wynn hit a 3-pointer with 6:22 left in the game that put the Bulldogs up by four, the Spartans held Bettendorf (4-11) scoreless the rest of the way.
“As tight as we were offensively and as much as we struggled at that end of the floor, for our guys to keep their heads defensively and continue to get stops and make some plays on that end, that was really big, especially in that fourth quarter,” Hillman said.
After Townsend scored, Bettendorf freshman Caden Wilkins got deep inside, but his layup attempt rolled off the rim. Townsend made one of two free throws with 16.2 seconds left to extend Pleasant Valley’s lead to two points, but Bettendorf never got a shot off on the other end. After a timeout with 2.2 seconds remaining, Wilkins lobbed the inbound pass into the paint, where it was tipped by PV’s C.J. Ragins and stolen by Joel Lawlor.
“We just had a couple of foolish, unforced turnovers that we would have liked to have had back,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “They were one play better than us.”
Pleasant Valley (18-3) has now won eight straight heading into Tuesday’s substate final at Bettendorf High School, where the Spartans will meet Iowa City Liberty (7-5).
Pleasant Valley entered Friday’s game allowing just 34.2 points per game, the best number in the state of Iowa. But with a final score that looked like the contest should have been played on turf rather than hardwood, Friday’s substate semifinal was low scoring even for the Spartans.
“They scored right away, and then they got a stop, and I think they ran a three-minute possession,” Hillman said. “At that point, I knew what their game plan was. Give them credit, they didn’t care. They were going to come over here and beat us. If they had to beat us 10-9, they were going to beat us. But we survived. That’s postseason basketball for you right there.”