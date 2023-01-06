Spartans use inside attack to roll past Sabers

DEWITT — With Central DeWitt big man Ryan Watters, the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s leading scorer, missing his second straight game with a leg injury, visiting Pleasant Valley pounded the basketball inside early.

Behind post players Max Muszalski and Max Schmeltzer, the Spartans built a 23-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 60-39 MAC road victory on Friday night.

“That was the game plan to begin with, to pound it inside then kick out to get open shots,” said Muszalski, who made all five of his shots and scored 14 points in the first half. “We wanted to draw a double and then kick out for open threes.”

Muszalski and Schmeltzer combined for 29 points, and both had career nights. Muszalski scored a career-high 16 points, and Schmeltzer came off the bench to add 13 points and eight rebounds.

"It’s the first varsity minutes for both of those guys this year, so there’s going to be huge growth in both of those guys, and you can see it,” PV head coach Steve Hillman said of the two Maxes. “Every single time out, they’re just a little better than last time, which is really exciting for us as coaches.”

PV (6-3, 6-1 MAC) led 18-9 early in the second quarter, but then scored the next 13 points to break the game open. Muszalski scored 10 of his points during the run.

“My teammates were working to get me open,” Muszalski said. “Obviously (Coy) Kipper with the pick and roll. Guys were drawing from the outside from three, and then I was wide open down low.”

Central DeWitt (3-6, 1-6 MAC) scored just 12 points in the first half while turning the ball over 15 times.

“PV’s defense is one of the best defenses in the conference,” Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall said. “That’s what we want to get our defense to. We did a better job of getting it inside in the second half.”

Hillman was pleased with his team’s defensive effort in the first half.

“Our emphasis this week was just doing a better job of communicating on screens,” Hillman said. “DeWitt runs a ton of sets, so you’re getting a lot of back screens and ball screens. There’s tons of screening action.

"I thought our guys really communicated well and helped on screens. They didn’t get a lot of open looks, so when you see that, you know your guys are keyed in on defense.”

Connor Borbeck added 11 points for PV, and Caden Rubel had seven. The Spartans won despite a 4-for-12 night from beyond the arc.

“We’ve been working toward a more balanced offense the last few weeks,” Hillman said. “We started the year passing the ball around the perimeter and shooting threes.

"If you go back to the Bettendorf game, I think we were 2 of 19 from the arc, and we ended up losing by four. You can’t play that way. You’re fighting the game. I think sometimes you have to go through stretches where you don’t play well and lose to learn, so hopefully we’ve done that, and now we’re playing better offensively.”

Landon Schroeder scored a career-high 16 points for the Sabers, who have been decimated by injuries this season.

“We’ve been fighting injuries all year long,” Marshall said. “It started with (Ryan’s) brother (Matthew) being out our first seven games, and (Ryan) might be out the next seven games. It hurts to not have our full squad."