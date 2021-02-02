Spartans vault into sole possession of MAC lead

"To keep them in the 30s, as a coaching staff we didn't think we'd be able to do that tonight," Hillman said. "When West struggles, Miller and Gardner are going to try and make plays off the dribble. I thought Joel Lawlor did a really nice job on Miller, just sticking with him. Our guys made it hard on them.

"If you make guys take contested shots, it gives you a chance. We did a nice job on both guys and dribble penetration."

Conversely, PV turned the ball over just eight times and didn't allow West to get very many runout baskets.

"We definitely wanted to play the game at our pace," Dolphin said. "We wanted to take good shots, not force anything and no live-ball turnovers — that was a big thing the coaches preached."

The Spartans aren't expected to have Townsend back until at least next week.

"We know he's going to be back at some point helping us, but it is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and build some depth," Hillman said. "Our guys are taking it as a challenge."

West, meanwhile, has lost back-to-back road games by double figures. It returns home Friday to face Bettendorf.