Spartans vault into sole possession of MAC lead

Pleasant Valley opened the boys' basketball season with two Mississippi Athletic Conference losses in its first three outings.
My, how that has become a distant memory.
With 11 wins in their last 12 outings, the Spartans have surged to the top of the league standings.
Behind a career-high 17 points from senior Joey Borbeck and another dominant defensive performance, PV stymied Davenport West 53-38 Tuesday night to take sole possession of the MAC lead.
PV (12-3, 9-3 MAC) did it without leading scorer Jacob Townsend, who has missed the last three games for undisclosed reasons.
"We definitely want to be at the top of the MAC and get that championship," guard Ryan Dolphin said. "We had the slip-up against (Davenport) North, but to come back and beat West, a really good team, and without Jacob, that's a big win for us."
Coach Steve Hillman's team had contributions from multiple players.
In addition to Borbeck, Dolphin poured in 16 points, CJ Ragins finished with nine points and six rebounds and Joel Lawlor chipped in eight.
"With Jacob out, it is a big (loss)," Borbeck said. "As a team, we understand we all have to pick up the slack and not just one person that has to step up big."
Borbeck knocked in two 3-pointers and converted 9 of 10 foul shots. While Dolphin's 11 second-quarter points gave PV a 26-19 advantage at intermission, Borbeck had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans finish it off.
"Joey played really well," Hillman said. "He's always such a steady player for us and really knows how to play within our system on offense and defense.
"On nights when he makes shots like that, it is huge."
Once again, it was the man-to-man defense that carried PV to the finish line.
West (5-4, 5-4 MAC) mustered only two field goals in the last 10 minutes, 15 seconds.
"We didn't play the way we should have played," West coach David Robinson said. "Slow tempo is not one of our strong points. We didn't push the ball up and fastbreak like we usually do.
"We're at a point right now we've got to find ourselves. After a while, we need some guys to step up and take charge of stuff that is going on."
PV, in particular, was successful negating West's athletic backcourt. John Miller had a team-high 13 points, but was 4 of 14 from the field. Jermaine Gardner took only four shot attempts.
West turned the ball over 16 times, 11 in the first half.
"To keep them in the 30s, as a coaching staff we didn't think we'd be able to do that tonight," Hillman said. "When West struggles, Miller and Gardner are going to try and make plays off the dribble. I thought Joel Lawlor did a really nice job on Miller, just sticking with him. Our guys made it hard on them.
"If you make guys take contested shots, it gives you a chance. We did a nice job on both guys and dribble penetration."
Conversely, PV turned the ball over just eight times and didn't allow West to get very many runout baskets.
"We definitely wanted to play the game at our pace," Dolphin said. "We wanted to take good shots, not force anything and no live-ball turnovers — that was a big thing the coaches preached."
The Spartans aren't expected to have Townsend back until at least next week.
"We know he's going to be back at some point helping us, but it is an opportunity for us to grow as a team and build some depth," Hillman said. "Our guys are taking it as a challenge."
West, meanwhile, has lost back-to-back road games by double figures. It returns home Friday to face Bettendorf.
"We definitely got to get back on track," Miller said. "We've had a few bumps in the road, that's what happens with a young team.
"We just need one win to get ourselves right."