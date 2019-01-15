Down 18-12 to Geneseo after the first quarter, the Rock Island Rocks used runs of 7-2 and 12-2 to turn the deficit into a 31-22 halftime lead. Still, Rock Island coach Thom Sigel was looking for a spark.
He got it, but it had nothing to do with a fiery halftime speech. It had everything to do with 11 basketball players who lit a fire under the Rocks (12-6) en route to a 62-40 win over the Maple Leafs (5-13).
The Rock Island Rocks Special Olympics team played an exhibition scrimmage at halftime that set the tempo for the rest of the night.
The varsity players started the festivities forming a tunnel for the team to take the court. Then, after a very short talk in the locker room with Sigel, the Rocks returned to their bench to watch the Rocks Special Olympics play. Then, they rushed onto the court to congratulate the players when the buzzer sounded.
"We saw how much they enjoyed it when they came out through the tunnel," RI senior guard Jamal Randle said. "We were a little tense in that first half but that brought us a lot of smiles and we just came back and enjoyed them from the bench. You could feel the energy from that point on."
Randle certainly had plenty of that energy, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter when the Rocks outscored Geneseo 25-9 to blow open the game.
"It was something exciting that we wanted to get done before the season ended," Sigel said of the Rocks Special Olympics team playing. "It was nice to let them have a part of the game experience and I thought our guys enjoyed it."
The Rocks didn't enjoy the first quarter when Geneseo star Isaiah Rivera had two dunks, two long 3-pointers and 14 of his team's 18 points to give the Leafs the early lead.
"What that told us is when we do things well, we can play with good teams," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "After that, we were our own worst enemy. They picked up the pressure and we didn't respond well at all."
Rivera was scoreless in the second quarter, being hounded by Jayden Tucker and then JaMir Price. Rivera, who Storm said was under the weather, finished with 18 points and made just two of his final 10 shots.
"We challenged Jayden to make him work and he did a real nice job," Sigel said. "We struggled on offense and that allowed them to get some transition buckets. Once we started to run the offense, it helped allow us to play defense."
For the second straight game, a big lead after three quarters allowed Sigel to play all 15 players, which is something the players and coach enjoy.
"We have had so many tight games, we haven't been able to get deep in our rotations," Sigel said. "It's nice to be able to get everyone in."
Randle was also excited about his big night.
"It feels good to be contributing to the team," he said. "I think this is a start of something for me. I shot the ball with confidence."
JaMir Price led the Rocks with 14 points and Jahmeir Robinson added eight off the bench.