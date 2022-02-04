Stanwood North Cedar gallops past Calamus-Wheatland 65-47

Stanwood North Cedar dumped Calamus-Wheatland 65-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Stanwood North Cedar's offense moved to a 24-20 lead over Calamus-Wheatland at the half.
